Paris FC and Lyon face questions over abandoned Coupe de France clash

Ligue 1 side Lyon barred their supporters from away matches following the violence that led to the abandonment of their Coupe de France tie at Paris FC.

French football chiefs will grill top executives from Paris FC and Lyon on Monday over their botched handling of the last-64 Coupe de France tie that was abandoned at half-time after fans rampaged between the stands and invaded the pitch.

Advertising Read more

The disciplinary committee of the French Football Federation is expected to announce its decision on Monday night after hearing the grievances from the second division outfit that hosted Ligue 1 Lyon on 17 December at the Stade Charlety on the southern fringes of Paris.

Around 17,000 people - including hundreds of children - packed the stadium for the match in anticipation of giant-killing feats from the hosts.

Paris FC took the lead after seven minutes but they were reeled in on the stroke of half-time.

During the pause, violence flared. Lyon bosses said after the game that hooligans from Paris Saint-Germain’s fan clubs had infiltrated the stadium and provoked the Lyon supporters. Paris FC chiefs claimed that Lyon’s fans had travelled to the capital intent on wreaking havoc.

Pressure

The FFF is under pressure to flex its muscle and hand out tough sanctions following a wave of disruption at grounds since spectators have been allowed back into stadiums following restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest clashes came one day after three government ministers held talks with football administrators in an effort to curb the violence.

The meeting resulted in several measures such as the permanent stoppage of a match if a player or referee were to be attacked and a maximum 30-minute time limit for deciding whether or not to continue a fixture.

Security chiefs and match officials took 50 minutes to announce that the proceedings at the Stade Charlety would be halted.

Lyon, who banned their fans from travelling to away matches after the Paris FC game, were docked a point last month.

Ligue 1's organisers punished the club after a missile flung from the stands hit the Marseille skipper Dimitri Payet as he prepared to take a corner five minutes into the game at the Groupama Stadium.

There has been crowd trouble at Saint-Etienne as well as at Lens.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe