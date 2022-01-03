Danilo joins PSG's Covid-19 sick list for Coupe de France clash at Vannes

Danilo Pereira (left) will miss Paris Saint-Germain's last-32 tie Coupe de France clash at Vannes after becoming the fifth member of the squad to succumb to the coronavirus.

The 30-year-old Portugal international joins Lionel Messi, Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico and Nathan Bitumazala who all tested positive on Sunday.

PSG Boss Mauricio Pochettino is expected to draft in Angel Di Maria, Marquinhos and Mauro Icardi who only resumed training on Sunday after a break for Christmas.

"It's an exciting moment for the team," Pochettino told the club's TV channel. "We have the Coupe de France, Ligue 1 and the Champions League coming up next month."

Pochettino took over at PSG on 2 January 2021. Since replacing Thomas Tuchel, the Argentine has led the side to the Trophée des Champions as well as the 2021 Coupe de France.

And after steering the team to the semi-finals last season, PSG are among the favourites to lift this season's Champions League crown.

Despite the absences, PSG will still be able to deploy an array of internationals and are expected to ease past their fourth division opponents.

The hosts prepared for the match with a walk through the town.

"To say that PSG have weak points would be pretentious and inappropriate on our part," said Vannes coach Pierre Talmont.

"We're certainly not going to park the bus, because that's the best way to concede chances and concede goals.

"Sure we'll try to be compact and be intelligent when we've got the ball."

Only 5,000 spectators will be allowed inside the 9,600 capacity Sade de la Rabine following new government measures to stem the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in France.

Vannes president, Maxime Ray, said of the restrictions: "We'll be missing out on what is a fortune to us."

