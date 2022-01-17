Cameroon win Group A after draw with Cape Verde as Burkina Faso claim second

Garry Rodrigues scored the equaliser for Cape Verde against Cameroon. The draw might take Cape Verde into the knockout stages as one of the four best third-placed teams.

Cameroon moved into the last-16 knockout stages as winners of Group A following a 1-1 draw with Cape Verde on Monday.

Advertising Read more

Vincent Aboubakar scored his fifth goal of the tournament with a powerful left-footed drive from the edge of the penalty area just before half-time to the delight of the Olembé Stadium in Yaoundé;

But instead of building on the advantage, the hosts were pegged back with a delightful goal from Garry Rodrigues.

Eight minutes after the pause, Dylan Tavares contolled a lofted pass and slid the ball into the six-yard box, Rodrigues let it run just behind before flicking it with his right heel as Cameroon goalkeeper Jean Onana and defender Collins Fai collided in a heap.

As slick as it was satisfying. Aboubakar should have bagged his brace 13 minutes later but the Cameroon skipper blazed over.

After two pulsating victories in front of their adoring faithful, the stalemate seemed to be an anti-climax. But it assured the hosts of top spot.

Burkina Faso will progress as runners-up following their 1-1 draw with Ethiopia in Bafoussam.

Cyrille Bayala opened the scoring for the Burkinabe but Getaneh Kebede cancelled that out from the penalty spot.

Cape Verde will have to wait for the final round of games to discover whether they advance as one of the four best third-placed sides.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe