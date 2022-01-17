Scorpions Sting: Gambia’s AFCON hopes still alive following draw against Mali

Gambia and Mali went head-to-head on Sunday at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Limbe, Cameroon, ending in a draw, 1-1.

Musa Barrow converted a 90th-minute penalty for Gambia to snatch a 1-1 draw against Mali with the matchday 2 result set to take both teams through to the second round of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Mali went ahead after 79 minutes in Limbe when Ibrahima Kone scored from another penalty, both of which were awarded after the Moroccan referee watched replays on a VAR monitor.

Italy-based Gambian forward Musa Barrow converted the penalty to a goal to tie with Mali.

Barrow, who won man of the match against Mauritania, said he was honored to record his name among the stars of AFCON goals scorers.

“Everything I’m able to achieve is as result of team work. I’m proud to be part of this great team of players and am truly honored to score a goal today and win man of the match in our first game,” he said after the game.

Mali’s coach Mohamed Magassouba, who regarded Gambia as a passive team in his pre-match interviews, was frustrated by Gambia’s defensive tactics. In the aftermath, he said that there is now no underdog in African football.

He hailed his team's performance and said they should have won the game, but also admitted his Gambian opponents performed well by blocking all their attacks.

Post-match analysis

Gambian players and fans celebrated the draw against Mali as they keep their hopes for an unforgettable first AFCON experience alive.

Coach Tom Saintfeit said he knew Mali was a good team, which is why he concentrated on defense.

“My team defended very well - that was the game plan,” said Saintfeit.

Gambia fans John and Alpha are in Limbe, Cameroon, to cheer their team on and looking forward to them advancing to the next stage. © RFI/Sally Jeng

He told the Africa Calling podcast that the award of a penalty to Mali was not clear and that he would have to see it again as he didn’t believe it was a penalty.

Scorpions captain Pa Modou Jagne who watched the game from the bench said the team is playing with zero pressure.

"They called us underdogs even during the qualifiers, and we accepted it and surprised them all after topping the group against Gabon,” said Jagne.

“Here we are again as underdogs in the tournament. All I will say is let them keep on underrating us and we will keep on surprising them because we are not here as tourists, we’re here to compete,’’ he said.

Gambia's captain Pa Modou Jagne, during training with the Scorpions, 14 January 2022. © RFI/Ndiassé SAMBE

Optimistic

There was a massive celebration among the Gambian fans whose hopes of witnessing a great performance from the Scorpions have been revived.

Scorpions fans John and Alpha couldn’t contain their excitement.

"I am very proud of this team and equally proud to be among Gambians who have witnessed the Scorpions make their first AFCON experience. From what I saw I believe we will play the quarter final,” said an optimistic Alpha.

Fellow fan John anticipates more wins.

"Knowing that we are close to making it to the next round is amazing!” he said.

“I’m very happy with how things are unfolding for us, and I look forward to a joyous tournament,” he added.

