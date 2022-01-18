French investigators unable to examine Dakar Rally car explosion in Saudi Arabia

The hybrid car driven by French driver Stephane Peterhansel during the 10th stage of the Dakar between Wadi Ad Ad Dawasir and Bisha, Saudi, Arabia, 12 January 2022.

French investigators have not been allowed to travel to Jeddah, in Saudi Arabia, to look into the explosion of a vehicle in the Dakar Rally that injured a French driver.

Advertising Read more

Investigators want to go on site to see the remains of the support vehicle that exploded in Jeddah on 30 December, badly injuring 61-year-old driver Philippe Boutron.

Saudi authorities and organisers of the Dakar, which ended on Friday, have determined the explosion was an accident, and said there was nothing criminal.

French prosecutors opened an investigation into the “attempted murder in relation with a terrorism group”, and investigators would like access to Saudi police reports on whether or not there were traces of explosives on the car, and to see video surveillance footage from the hotel where the French Sodicars Racing team was staying.

Tough diplomatic and legal negotiations are underway to allow the investigators into Saudi Arabia, according to France Info.

All of the French participants in Dakar Rally left Saudi Arabia at the end of last week, and team members were interviewed Monday by the DGSI security agency in Bordeaux.

They provided information, including their own photos of the crash, to investigators.

Saudi Arabia has been turning to sporting events, like the Dakar race, which has been held there since 2020, to clean up its image tarnished by accusations of human rights abuses.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe