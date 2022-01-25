Senegal scrape past Cape Verde to reach last eight at Cup of Nations

Sadio Mané scored Senegal's first goal in their 2-0 last-16 victory over Cape Verde at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Tournament favourites Senegal advanced to the last eight at the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday following a laboured 2-0 win over nine-man Cape Verde at the Stade Kouekong in Bafoussam.

Senegal striker Sadio Mané rattled the post with a shot in the first minute and Aliou Cissé's men maintained the forward thrust.

Cape Verde, who qualified for the last-16 as one of the best four third-placed teams, failed to settle under the blitz.

And in the 21st minute, they paid the price for their lack of composure. Patrick Andrade challenged Pape Alassane Gueye for the ball but his studs went over the top of the ball and into the shins of the Senegalese midfielder.

Referee Lahlou Benbraham initially showed a yellow card but after reviewing the tackle on the touchline monitors returned to the field to brandish a red.

Rather like the last-16 tie on Monday night in Yaoundé where Comoros lost a man early in their encounter against Cameroon, the numerically disadvantaged side reconfigured and held firm.

Self-immolation

But 12 minutes after the pause, Cape Verde hit the self-destruct button;

Goalkeeper Vozinha rushed out of his area and smashed into Mané who was chasing a through ball.

After treatment on the field, Vozinha was shown a red card as he was ushered off the pitch. The 35-year-old was eventually stretchered away.

Mané remained on the park long enough to score his seond goal of the tournament before he succumbed to his pains and went off with an ice pack on his head.

Still Senegal could not break through the depleted ranks and the victory was only sealed in stoppge time.

As Cape Verde pressed for a shock equaliser at a corner kick, the ball broke to Bamba Dieng who set off with Famara Diedhiou on a counterattack.

As the pair approached the box, Diedhiou slid the ball through to his strike partner who gleefully slotted home past the reserve goalkeeper Marcio.

