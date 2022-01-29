Toko Ekambi bags a brace to fire Cameroon into semis at Cup of Nations

Karl Toko Ekambi scored both of Cameroon's goals in their 2-0 win over Gambia to take them into the semi-finals at the Africa Cup of Nations.

His first came five minutes after the restart to settle the hosts' nerves following a dominant but barren first-half at the Stade Japoma in Douala.

The Gambians - defending in numbers - had repelled the Cameroon attacks by fair as well as foul means.

Noah Sonko Sundberg picked up a yellow card for a challenge on the Cameroon skipper Vincent Aboubakar mid way through the half and Gambia captain Pa Modou Jagne was cautioned for a desperate lunge on Moumi Ngamaleu near the corner flag down the Cameroon right.

Just before the pause goalkeeper Baboucarr Gaye made it a troika of miscreants for time-wasting.

Breakthrough

But the hosts' frustration did not last long. Toko Ekambi headed Colins Fai's cross from the right powerfully past Gaye in the 50th minute and seven minutes later he spanked Martin Hongla's left-wing cross high into the top right hand corner from six yards out.

Gambia - so flowing and full of energy during their swasbuckling surge through the group stages - appeared stunted. They barely troubled André Onana's goal.

In the semi-final Cameroon will take on Egypt or Morocco, who play on Sunday.

Whether the match will be played at the Olembé Stadium in Yaoundé remains unclear.just before Cameroon's

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) which organises the Cup of Nations, has banned matches at the arena until it has sifted through a report into the causes of the fans stampede at the stadim which left eight people dead and 38 injured just before Cameroon's lst-16 game against Comoros on Monday.

On Friday, Cameroon's sports minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi said a lack of police and stewards as well as poor communication between the security details contributed to the crush and the decision to open a gate that led to the stampede.

