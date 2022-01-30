Nadal beats Medvedev to lift record 21st Grand Slam title at Australian Open

Rafael Nadal came from two sets down to beat Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final and claim a record 21st Grand Slam singles title.

Rafael Nadal claimed a record 21st Grand Slam singles title on Sunday after coming from two sets down to beat second seed Daniil Medvedev. The match on Rod Laver Arena finished 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 after five hours and 24 minutes.

Advertising Read more

The triumph took Nadal one clear of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic who was prevented from competing at the tournament in Melbourne due to issues over his visa.

Nadal, after lifting the trophy for the second time, said: "For me it is just amazing. Six weeks ago I didn't know if I was even going to be on a tennis court.

"To be here holding the trophy is amazing. Thank you for all the love and support."

Three hours earlier, a victory speech seemed somewhat unlikely.

Medvedev raced through the first set 6-2 in 42 minutes but struggled in the second set as Nadal recovered his form.

The 35-year-old Spaniard served for the second set at 5-3 and carved out a set point. But the Russian fought back and levelled at 5-5. He won the subsequent tiebreak seven points to five to take a two-set lead.

While Nadal struggled to hold serve, his 25-year-old Russian opponent whipped through his own. A 13th ace brought up a 2-1 lead for Medvedev in the third set.

Nadal staved off three break points while serving for 3-3. After that scare he fashioned his own opening at 4-4.

Leading 5-4 in the third set, a backhand winner brought up three set points and another winner brought him back into the match after three hours and 10 minutes.

Challenge

It took Nadal 10 minutes and 17 seconds to level at 1-1 in the fourth set as the match became even more gruelling and intense.

Three consecutive breaks of serve early in the fourth set left Nadal 3-2 ahead and a relatively swift four-minute game gave him a 4-2 advantage.

But he laboured as he edged towards the end. A second ace brought up 5-3 to Nadal after he had saved two break points.

As the clock struck midnight in Australia, Nadal claimed the fourth set 6-4.

Ahead

Nadal broke to lead 3-2 in the decider and fought off three separate break points to move to 4-2.

But within 90 seconds, it was 4-3 and the pressure swung back on Nadal.

He bore up and muscled his way to 5-3. Medvedev seeking a second Grand Slam title after his triumph at the US Open in September refused to cede.

After easing to 30-0, Nadal cracked. A forehand flew long and a fifth double fault propelled Medvedev back into the game.

He exploited the invitation to level at 5-5. But he could not deny the history man.

Nadal broke again and after once more racing through the first two points, slapped down only his fourth ace of the match to rack up three match points. He claimed the title with a backhand volley winner.

Nearly 16 years after lifting his first crown at the French Open, he had eclipsed his rivals.

"You are an amazing champion," said Medvedev. "Congrats. It was unbelievable."

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe