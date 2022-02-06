Salah and Mané vie for glory as Egypt and Senegal target Cup of Nations trophy

Egypt skipper Mohamed Salah (left) will face Sadio Mané for the first time in an international match since they became Liverpool teammates in the Africa Cup of Nations final.

Perhaps it was prescience. Just after Liverpool striker Sadio Mané had inspired his Senegal side to a 3-1 victory over Burkina Faso to reach a second successive Cup of Nations final, coach Aliou Cissé cited the Liverpool anthem You’ll Never Walk Alone to highlight the extent of the solidarity supporting Senegal’s surge for a first continental title.

“It’s not just about me,” said the former Senegal international. “It’s the federation. It’s the players. We’ve got everyone behind us and we can feel it and it’s a good pressure for us. We’ve worked hard to be in the final.”

The following night in Yaoundé, Egypt, skippered by the Liverpool striker Mo Salah, saw off Cameroon in a penalty shoot-out to advance to Sunday night’s showdown at the Olembé Stadium.

The first international meeting of Mané and Salah since they became Merseyside megastars forms one of the intriguing sub-plots to the final at the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations.

Pedigree

Egypt gush pedigree. The Pharoahs – as they are nicknamed - have claimed the crown a record seven times in the competition’s 65-year history - though the last triumph dates back to 2010. Senegal lost in 2002 - when Cissé missed the decisive kick in the penalty shoot-out and in 2019.

"We knew it was not going to be at all easy to get to two straight finals,” said Mané. “But the most important for us now is to go all the way and win it.”

Salah is as talismanic for Egypt as his Liverpool teammate is for Senegal.

The 29-year-old scored the winner in the Group D game against Guinea Bissau on 15 January.

He slotted home the winning penalty in the shoot-put victory over Cote D’Ivoire in the last 16 and scored the equaliser in the last eight against Morocco before bedazzling three defenders to set up Trezeguet for the winner in extra-time.

Heights

"Salah is not only the best player in Egypt but a world-class player and his presence is a boost for the other members of the team," said Egypt assistant coach Diaa al-Sayed.

"He is a guide and a leader. His presence is so crucial for us."

Salah’s trophy cabinet contains medals from two title-winning campaigns in Switzerland with FC Basel as well as the four prizes with Mané by his side at Liverpool including the 2019 Champions League and the 2020 Premier League.

"I have won everywhere, and also I want to have that feeling of winning my first trophy with my country," said Salah in the prelude to the final.

"How special it would be. I am so excited and everyone is ready."

Games

For Sunday night’s victor, it will be first blood in a trilogy.

Egypt boss Carlos Queiroz will miss the initial instalment after receiving a red card during the semi-final against Cameroon.

The two teams will meet in late March for a two-match play-off for one of the five African places for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Their club manager Jurgen Klopp hailed the achievements of both players to reach the final.

"It's difficult to get that far in a tournament," he added. "They are superstars and the pressure on their shoulders was massive. They both have the chance to achieve something really big. But one will be really happy after, and the other one much less so."

Coronation will indeed come for only one of them though and their national side. After that it will be business as usual.

"It's great to play against Senegal as a team and also against Sadio," said Salah.

"We are going to be rivals and after the game we will be teammates again."

