Africa Cup of Nations: Five things we learned on Day 29

There were lights, music, action and poetic justice on the field of play. And even though we weren't in Munich, we had a Biyafest.

Awards galore

Clearly, they weren't expecting a high scoring match in the final. In the dress rehearsals for the post-final awards, loads of volunteers were marshalled around a podium on the running track around the Olembé Stadium. They received the awards and cavorted accordingly. While certain names were not mentioned, the identity of one prize winner was: "Aboubakar Vincent: winner of the golden boot with eight goals." Assuming that no one scored nine in the final.

Gold for a goal

Fat chance of that. Sadio Mané missed a penalty in the seventh minute. Had he scored, Egypt might have come out and played. Someone might have scored nine goals. Anyway, he botched it up and Egypt found their default position of playing for penalties. Well, that tactic worked in the last-16 against Cote D'Ivoire and in the semi-final against Cameroon. But not in the final. Don't see it often, but the team that seemed to want to win by scoring goals in 90 or 120 minutes, claimed the shoot-out.

Biyafest

Boy, did we have a Biyafest. And why not? He is the boss in Cameroon. Has been since 1982. The president arrived at the Olembé Stadium and said hello to a few soldiers and dignataries and then got into his open top stretch limo and did a tour of the stadium flanked by tough looking guys on either side of the motor to loud acclaim. And then up to the presidential tribune to watch the final. Down on the field, Egypt were presented with their medals and so were Senegal. We thought the trophy was going to be handed over to Senegal skipper Kalidou Koulibaly especially after the former Cameroon international Roger Milla placed it on a plinth on the field. No. Gianni Infantino, the boss of world football's governing body Fifa led Koulibaly up to the presidential stand with the trophy which was then handed to Biya to give to Koulibaly. He then chugged back down to his teammates and they carried on celebrating. A zany vignette.

Dedication

Senegal coach Aliou Cissé missed a kick in the shoot-out when Senegal lost to Cameroon in the 2002 Cup of Nations final. He took the team to the 2019 final in Cairo where they lost to Algeria. And he has spoken of the hard work that has gone into elevating Senegal from laughing stock to continental champions. He was draped in a Senegal flag celebrating with the Senegal fans andhis players. Cissé dedicated the first Cup of Nations trophy in the nation's history to the people. Classy.

Tears

There were tears of joy amid the Senegal bunch. And naturally, there were floods of the stuff gushing out of Egyptians who have not been the neutral's favourites. Been far too negative. And such a shame. Defensive solidity can offer the platform for the flair players to thrive. Egypt have Mo Salah, one of the most dazzling talents on the planet. His smile is one of the joys of modern life. He has been royally wasted by Carlos Queiroz who was unable to be on the bench after his dismissal for persistent petulance during the semi-final against Cameroon. He'll be forever wondering if his absence hindered his team's progress; From Carlos Querulous to Carlos Curious.

