Neymar returns from injury for PSG's Champions League clash against Real Madrid

Neymar (centre) is expected to play during Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League tie against Real Madrid with star strikers Kylian Mbappé (right) and Lionel Messi (left).

Paris Saint-Germain were handed a boost for their Champions League clash against Real Madrid after star striker Neymar was declared fit on Monday for the first leg of their last-16 tie at the Parc des Princes.

Neymar, 30, has been out of action with an injury to his left ankle since November.

In his absence, PSG have managed to maintain their ascendance at the top of Ligue 1. However, they crashed out in the last-16 of the Coupe de France.

"We have to be careful," said PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino. "Sometimes what we want doesn't fit with the reality of the situation."

Neymar is unlikely to feature in the starting line-up on Tuesday night against a side leading the Spanish top flight by four points after 24 games.

PSG boast a 13 point lead over second-placed Marseille. And their eighth Ligue 1 title in 10 years appears imminent.

However, PSG have not enjoyed similar success in the Champions League. They reached the final in 2020 where they lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich and were eliminated in 2021 in the semi-finals by Manchester City.

The acquisition last summer of the Barcelona star Lionel Messi was expected to bolster their drive for European club football's most prestigious trophy.

He was drafted in to form a high octane troika with Neymar and Kylian Mbappé.

But the trio has been unable to dazzle consistently.

"Neymar is an important player for us," added Pochettino. "He is making good progress after his injury."

In Tuesday night's other game in the last-16, last season's beaten finalists Manchester City travel to Sporting Portugal.

