PSG v Madrid: Pochettino says Senegal's Cup of Nations stars to be held back

Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino (right) has welcomed back Neymar (left) into the squad after an injury lay-off but he said Senegalese players Abdou Diallo and Idrissa Gueye would be held in reserve after their exploits at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino ruled out starting berths on Tuesday night for Senegal internationals Idrissa Gueye and Abdou Diallo in the Champions League tie against Real Madrid.

The pair featured in their country's historic victory over Egypt on 6 February in the Africa Cup of Nations final in Yaoundé.

Other key members of the Senegal squad have played in crucial games for their domestic teams since finishing their celebrations in Dakar with a reception hosted by Senegal president Macky Sall.

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy played for Chelsea in their 2-1 victory over Palmeiras to claim the Fifa Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi on 12 February.

And striker Sadio Mané turned out for his English Premier League side Liverpool in their 1-0 win at Burnley on 13 February.

But Pochettino, whose squad has been boosted by the return of the Brazil striker Neymar after three months out, said his Senegalese players might only feature against Madrid as substitutes.

"So Mané has already played again with Liverpool? Every club has its reality. I don't know what's going on in Liverpool or anywhere else," said Pochettino. "I'm talking about the form of our players.

"Both Idrissa and Abdou have been out of our team for almost two months and they have only just got back.

"I'm not saying they will play or not play. I will take the best decisions for the team."

Leandro Paredes and Danilo have stepped into the breach during Gueye's absence from midfield and Pochettino has been able to deploy Presnel Kimpembe and Marquinhos in defence while Diallo has been in Cameroon.

PSG and Real Madrid both lead their championships though of the two PSG's run to the title appears more assured.

They boast a 13-point lead over second-placed Marseille while Real are four points ahead of Sevilla with 14 games remaining.

However, Madrid are light years ahead of PSG in the Champions League. They have won the crown seven times since the competition changed format in 1992 from the European Cup which Madrid had claimed a record six times.

"It's a last-16 tie that could be a final given the players and the quality," said Pochettino.

"At PSG, we aspire to win the trophy. It would be a dream. We don't have the experience or the history of Real but we're not going to play the victims either. I have confidence in my group."

Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is one of only seven men to have lifted European club football's most prestigious trophy as a player and as a coach.

He echoed Pochettino's analysis. "It will be a tough game against a tough opponent and it's certainly a match-up that could be the final," said the 62-year-old Italian who led PSG between 2011 and 2013.

"We have a good feeling going into the game," Ancelotti added. "PSG wants to win the Champions League but so do we."

