Marseille's Nations Cup winner Gueye targets Europa Conference League glory

Pape Gueye won the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal on 6 February and has urged his Marseille teammates to fight for the Europa Conference League title.

Less than after a fortnight after tasting success with Senegal in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations, Marseille midfielder Pape Gueye has vowed to fight for more success with his club in the Europa Conference League.

Gueye, 23, came on as a substitue mid way through the second-half of the final against Egypt on 6 February.

On 17 February he will be part of the Marseille squad taking on the Azerbaijan outfit Qarabg in the first leg of their play-off for the last 16 of a competition started at the outset of the 2021/22 season.

Marseille were initially in the second tier Europa League after finishing the 2020/21 Ligue 1 campaign in fifth place.

However they botched that chance for glory finishing third in Group E behind Galatasaray and Lazio.

And they dropped to the third level Conference League. "It was not what we set out for and we won't hide that fact," said Gueye ahead of the match at the Vélodrome.

"But we're not going to approach it with a poor attitude. We are a big club and we have to win every type of match, whether it's in the Champions League, the Europa League or in this competition."

After Qarabag, Marseille entertain Clermont Foot on Sunday night in Ligue 1 aiming to maintain their four point advantage over third-placed Nice. The title, though, appears gone. Pacesetters Paris Saint-Germain are 13 points ahead with 14 games remaining.

"The objective is to go all the way in the Conference League," added Gueye.

"We have the capacity. We have a squad with a lot of quality. We definitely have the ability to play in Ligue 1 and on the European level."

Marseille boss Jorge Sampaoli hinted on Wednesday that the veteran goalkeeper Steve Mandanda might feature in the starting line-up agaisnt Qarabag.

"We think he could play again," said Sampaoli. "He feels better after his ankle problem,"

Mandanda, 36, has featured in only seven games this season after losing his place to Pau Lopez.

"We think he is one of the players who can take advantage of this competition to play more while the calendar is full," Sampaoli added.

"There are a lot of games at this time of the year and we need to rotate a bit. We have players ready to play at any time, no matter what the match."

