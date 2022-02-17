Pioline anointed boss of Paris Masters tennis tournament

Former world number five Cédric Pioline takes over as director of the Paris Masters for the next three years.

French tennis chiefs have anointed the former world number five Cédric Pioline as the new boss of the Paris Masters tournament.

Advertising Read more

Pioline, 52, who was co-director of the event between 2003 and 2009, takes over on a three-year deal from Guy Forget who oversaw the Paris Masters and the French Open.

In December, the French tennis federation appointed former world number one Amélie Mauresmo as director of the French Open.

"With his experience as a former player and co-director of the Paris Masters 1000, he has the expertise that this position requires," said FFT president Gilles Moretton.

"Given his exemplary mindset and fierce determination, I am convinced that he will successfully rise to this new challenge."

Pioline turned professional in 1989 and won five singles titles, including the Masters 1000 in Monte Carlo in 2000.

Apex

He reached the final at the US Open in 1993 and Wimbledon in 1997 but was beaten on both occasions by Pete Sampras. He was a member of the France squad that captured the Davis Cup in 1996 and 2001.

Since stepping away from the ATP tour in 2002, he has been a regular analyst on TV and radio and acted as deputy to skipper Yannick Noah for the French Davis Cup team between 2016 to 2018.

His latest task will be to enhance the profile of the last of the nine tournaments considered the most prestigious on the circuit after the four Grand Slam competitions in Melbourne, Paris, London and New York.

The Paris Masters has often suffered from the absence of one of the star players such as Rafael Nadal or Roger Federer but has occasionally been the focal point of end of season intrigue.

In 2016, the event witnessed the enthronement of the 26th world number since rankings were computerised in 1973.

Britain's Andy Murray had needed to reach the final to supplant Novak Djokovic at the top of the tree following the Serb's defeat to Marin Cilic in the last eight.

Murray reached the final after Milos Raonic pulled out of their semi-final due to injury.

"Normally all of the big achievements in my career – Davis Cup final, Olympics and grand slams – have never been walk overs," said Murray

"This is something that I have never achieved and I thought I might never achieve."

Murray celebrated his new status with victory over John Isner in the final.

“I am greatly honoured to have been chosen as the new tournament director," said Pioline.

"This tournament boasts enormous potential. It promises to be an exciting challenge."

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe