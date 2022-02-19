Mbappé's moment of magic against Madrid adds to his bargaining power

Paris Saint-Germain want Kylian Mbappé to stay at the Parc des Princes. Real Madrid want him to play at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Here's a choice for a young Frenchman: play for Paris Saint-Germain and earn loads of money at a club straining for European relevance or turn out for Real Madrid - the football institution par excellence - and pocket lots of cash.

Advertising Read more

When either path leads to gazillions, glamour and fame, the decision becomes one of ambition, challenge, prestige and pleasure - somewhat old fashioned values in the industrial football complex.

Kylian Mbappé is that happy young French chappie at the crossroads.

Since arriving at PSG from Monaco - where he won the 2017 Ligue 1 title - he has added three more Ligue 1 crowns to his cabinet, three Coupe de France trophies, the Coupe de la Ligue and two French Super Cups.

The 23-year-old is a couple of years out of his wunderkind phase and onto a plateau of sustained excellence. The man from the northern suburbs of Paris says he won't be harried into a decision because he is contented. And why not?

The autumn brought a starring role in France's surge to the Nations League title.

Strikes

So far this season there have been 22 goals and 13 assists in 35 matches in all competitions for his club who are on course to recapture the Ligue 1 crown.

It was Mbappé's 22nd strike of the campaign on Tuesday night against his very vocal suitors Real Madrid that vindicated the Spaniards' desire to lure him away from the French capital and PSG's continued wooing.

Receiving Neymar's back-heeled pass about 25 metres out from the Madrid goal, Mbappé took the ball and drove towards Lucas Velazquez and Eder Militao.

The wily defenders would have been forgiven for thinking they provided enough white noise to repel him.

But a whirl of fleet feet created a space between them and though goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois raced out to block the sudden danger, it was a fraction too late. The ball had been powered along the deck through his legs and into the net.

Stakes

Mbappé wheeled away to soak up the acclaim. The vignette epitomised the stakes.

PSG want Mbappé to stay and assure their domestic dominance. As the youngest of a troika comprising Lionel Messi and Neymar, he is anointed to spearhead the PSG assault to the next level: the storied aristocracy of European football.

PSG's wealthy backers - QSI - have ensured the team wants for nothing. But the piles of cash cannot buy history à la Real Madrid who won the European Cup a record six times and - since the 1992 revamp of that tournament - have claimed the Champions League seven times.

A first Champions League crown would invigorate the preening of the QSI executives in a manner that not even seven French titles in the past nine years has fashioned.

PSG ostentatiously rejected an offer from Madrid of 200 million euros for Mbappé at the start of the season. Madrid's power brokers dubbed the snub ridiculous because Mbappé can leave for free when his contract expires at the end of the current campaign.

“I’ve not decided my future,” Mbappé told the Spanish broadcaster Movistar moments after he showcased his speed, guile and precision to score the only goal of the game against Madrid with less than a minute remaining.

“I play for Paris Saint-Germain, one of the best clubs in the world.”

That status has been created over the past decade under QSI. Ligue 1 titles, Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue trophies have been amassed but the Champions League remains absent from the trophy cabinet.

Chance

Having the likes of Mbappé, Neymar and Messi in the ranks enhances the likelihood of obtaining the prize. But it is no guarantee.

For all the talk about Mbappé's moment of brilliance on Tuesday night in front of the PSG faithful at the Parc des Princes, the last-16 tie remains in the balance.

The second leg on 9 March at the Santiago Bernabeu could well be the moment for Madrid's stars to shine and deny PSG yet again.

The removal of the away goal counting double means that extra-time will be played in the event of an aggregate draw. If the tie remains all square, a penalty shoot-out will decide the match. Despite the defeat, Real are in the driving seat should they level the tie.

Before the return, PSG face Nantes on 19 February and relegation-threatened Saint-Etienne the following Saturday.

The most taxing game - on paper at least - comes at Nice on 5 March.

Until the next showdown, the frenzy around Mbappé's move is certain to intensify.

In front of another microphone, this time of the French broadcaster Canal+, he was asked how he could ignore the transfer context. The response was as classy as his latest goal.

"It’s easy, you have to play football.”

This one's not about the highest bidder.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe