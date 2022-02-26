France sweep past Scotland to maintain Six Nations Grand Slam dream

Rugby

France maintained their 100 percent record in the 2022 Six Nations tournament with a dominant display over Scotland at Murrayfield.

France pulverized Scotland 36-17 on Saturday to maintain their perfect record in the 2022 Six Nations tournament.

Advertising Read more

Fabien Galthié's side racked up six tries to defeat their bete noire at Murrayfield.

Tries from Paul Willemse and Yoram Moefana in the opening 13 minutes outlined their intent against a team who had beaten them on each of their visits since 2014.

Gael Fickou, Jonathan Danty also scored while Damien Penaud added a brace in a devastating performance. Melvyn Jaminet notched up six points via three conversions.

Scotland offered resistance at stages but only went over the line twice through loose forward Rory Darge who was in the starting line-up for the first time.

Recovery

Finn Russell converted one of the tries and added a penalty while Stuart Hogg converted the other.

"There's lots of positives to take from a match like this," France skipper Antoine Dupont told France TV.

"We started very well but gave away some easy scores but despite that we didn't panic. We stayed together and that's what paid off in the end."

France picked up a bonus point for the six tries and will travel to Wales - who went down 23-12 to England on Saturday evening - favoruites to continue their march to their first clean sweep of five victories from five matches since 2010.

"We haven't had the best of fortunes at Murrayfield over the past few years so it's good to get a win," added Dupont. "We've got a fortnight to recover before we play in Wales."

Galthié, who took over as head coach just after the 2019 World Cup, has fashioned a side able to mix style and steel. And his charges will be among the favourites for next year's tournament which will be held in France.

"Our players fought a really tough battle," Galthié told France TV. "It was really intense so we will recover and enjoy the evening."

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe