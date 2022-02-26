Poland's footballers join sporting boycott of Russia following Ukraine invasion

Ukraine - Crisis

Poland skipper Robert Lewandowski, who plays for Bayern Munich, backed the Polish FA's decision to boycott its World Cup play-off game against Russia.

Poland’s football association on Saturday became the latest sporting body to cut links with Russia following the decision of the country’s president Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine.

Cezary Kulesza, the head of the Polish FA, said the team does not intend to play the 2022 World Cup play-off scheduled for 24 March in Moscow.

Poland skipper Robert Lewandowski immediately backed the decision on social media.

It is the right decision! I can’t imagine playing a match with the Russian National Team in a situation when armed aggression in Ukraine continues. Russian footballers and fans are not responsible for this, but we can’t pretend that nothing is happening. https://t.co/rfnfbXzdjF — Robert Lewandowski (@lewy_official) February 26, 2022

"Russian footballers and fans are not responsible for this, but we can’t pretend that nothing is happening," tweeted the Bayern Munich striker who is Poland's record goalscorer.

On Thursday, world football's governing body, Fifa, said it would monitor the situation after Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic said in a joint statement that play-off matches should not be played in Russia.

"No more words, time to act," tweeted Kulesza on Saturday.

On Friday, Uefa - which organises the Champions League - said the 2022 final will be played at the Stade de France just outside Paris instead of in the Russian city of St Petersburg.

"Uefa wishes to express its thanks and appreciation to French Republic President Emmanuel Macron for his personal support and commitment to have European club football’s most prestigious game moved to France at a time of unparalleled crisis," it said.

Uefa also ordered Russian and Ukrainian clubs and national teams to play their home matches on neutral grounds until further notice.

In motor sports, Russia's Formula 1 Grand Prix, due to take place in Sochi in September, has been cancelled and switched to Turkey. And the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) postponed qualifiers for the 2023 World Cup.

The Netherlands were due to play Russia on 27 February and Britain were scheduled to take on Belarus on 28 February.

Tennis

Russian tennis stars have spoken about the invasion. On Saturday, just after reaching the final of the Dubai Open, Andrey Rublev wrote on a TV camera: "No war please."

Compatriot Daniil Medvedev, who will be officially anointed the best player on the planet next week, said on Thursday: "By being a tennis player I want to promote peace all over the world.

"I've been in so many different countries as a junior and as a pro. It's just not easy to hear all this news. I'm all for peace.

“In this moment, you understand that tennis sometimes is not that important."

Medvedev will become the 27th men's world number one since the rankings were computerised in 1973 despite losing in straight sets on Saturday to Rafael Nadal in the semi-final at the Mexican Open in Acapulco.

Novak Djokovic fell from the top spot after going down in the last eight to Jiri Veseley at the Dubai Open.

Djokovic, 34, had been number one since 24 August 2020.

