Nice see off Versailles to reach Coupe de France final

Top flight Nice beat fourth division Versailles to reach the final of the Coupe de France for the first time since they won it in 1997.

Top flight Nice ended Versailles' fairy-tale run in the Coupe de France on Tuesday night with a clinical 2-0 victory at the Allianz Riviera.

Nice boss Christophe Galtier warned his players in the prelude to the clash that they would have to remain alert against spirited opponents from the fourth tier of French football.

His fears were borne out during an opening period in which the hosts dominated but could not find a way through an obdurate defence.

But following a goalless first-half, Nice made the breakthrough just after the pause.

Jordan Lotomba's cross from the right found Amine Gouiri who controlled the ball on his chest before lashing it into the top left hand corner past the Versailles goalkeeper Dan Delaunay.

It was the 22-year-old's 12th goal of the season.

Breached, the minnows were forced to come out and seek an equaliser - a tactic which left them open to the counter-attack as Gouiri continued to pose a threat with his power and movement.

Fittingly it was his mazy run taking out three defenders that set up substitute Kaspar Dolberg for the second goal 17 minutes from time.

"There is a bit of frustration," Versailles boss Youssef Chibhi told broadcaster Eurosport. "We can't take away the quality and the investment of the players in the first-half but we have this slight disappointment at the start of the second-half and against players at the higher level, they make you pay."

Nice, who have not won the Coupe de France since 1997, will play the winners of Wednesday's semi-final between Nantes and Monaco.

