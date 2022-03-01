Russian and Belarusian athletes given hope for Beijing Paralympic Games

Ukraine - Crisis

Russian and Belarusian sports men and women are likely to be able to compete at the Beijing Winter Paralympic Games despite an international ban on their countries' athletes.

Organisers of the Beijing Winter Paralympic Games are likely to admit Russian and Belarusian athletes under a neutral flag despite a ban on the country's sports men and women imposed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The Winter Games start on Friday in the Chinese capital and continue until 13 March.

The IOC executive board said it was ordering the ban with a heavy heart but suggested that organisers of tournaments taking place imminently could take different decisions.

“The IOC'e executive board strongly urges international sports federations and organisers of sports events worldwide to do everything in their power to ensure that … Russian or Belarusian nationals, be it as individuals or teams, should be accepted only as neutral athletes or neutral teams. No national symbols, colours, flags or anthems should be displayed.”

The IOC's move is likely to be agreed when the International Paralympic Committee - which runs the Games - meets on Wednesday.

IOC bosses say they imposed the ban in order to protect the integrity of global sports competitions and for the safety of all the participants.

The IOC statement came as Ukrainian sporting federations tried to ramp up the pressure on sport governing bodies.

The Ukrainian automotive association urged the FIA to ban all Russian drivers and teams from competing under its banner, including the F1 driver Nikita Mazepin.

On Monday, world football's governing body Fifa and its European counterpart Uefa suspended Russian teams from international football competition.

The suspension means Russia will not be able to face Poland in a World Cup play-off semi-final next month, while its women’s team will also be barred from this summer’s European Championship in England and its remaining club side in European competition, Spartak Moscow, will no longer compete in the Europa League.

With such boycotts, questions are likely to be asked over the involvement of Russian athletes in non-Russian teams, and also in individual sports.

On Monday, the Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev took over as world number one from Novak Djokovic

The Ukrainian Tennis Federation board member Seva Kevlych told Reuters that Medvedev should not be allowed to compete at the Grand Slam competitions - the most prestigious tournaments on the circuit.

“Let Medvedev play on the ATP Tour but grand slams are ITF events and if you lose the possibility to play in Grand Slams he could never be world number one,” Kevlych said.

“He shouldn’t play in the French Open, US Open and Wimbledon.”

Kevlych said the Russian Tennis Federation should also be barred from the Davis Cup and Billie Jean Cup team events, of which they are the reigning champions.

The ITF said it had taken swift action to cancel all events in Russia indefinitely and that no ITF events would be held in Belarus for 2022.

On Sunday, Medvedev wrote on Twitter: "I want to speak on behalf of every kid in the world,” he said. “They all have dreams, their lives are just starting, so many nice experiences to come …

“That’s why I want to ask for peace in the world, for peace between countries. Kids are born with inner trust in the world, they believe so much in everything, in people, in love, in safety, in justice, in their chances in life. Let’s be together and show them that’s it true, because every kid shouldn’t stop dreaming.”

