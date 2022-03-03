Done Roman: Abramovich seeks buyers for European champions Chelsea

Chelsea

Russian tycoon Roman Abramovich bought Chelsea in 2003 and has overseen their development into one of the top clubs in Europe.

Russian tycoon Roman Abramovich was continuing his hunt on Thursday for a buyer for Chelsea Football Club.

The 55-year-old bought the west London outfit in 2003 for £140 million but on Wednesday decided to sell up as pressure mounted internationally to crack down on prominent Russians following the advance of Russian armed forces into Ukraine.

On Wednesday night, just after the announcement of the sale, Chelsea struggled against lower league opposition in the last-16 of the FA Cup.

Thomas Tuchel's side twice came from behind to win 3-2 at second division Luton Town.

On Saturday in the Premier League, Chelsea travel to relegation threatened Burnley attempting to consolidate third place and direct qualification for next season's Champions League.

On 16 March they play at Lille in the second leg of their last-16 clash in this season's Champions League.

Since taking control at Stamford Bridge, Abramovich's Chelsea have gone through 14 managers and wracked up trophies including five English Premier League crowns. They are the only London club to have lifted the Uefa Champions League.

The 2022 Fifa Club World Cup - won after a 2-1 victory over the Brazilian team Palmeiras - was the 21st piece of silverware of the Abramovich era.

But that success in Abu Dhabi came less than a fortnight before the Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered his troops into Ukraine.

Sanctions

As part of swingeing international sanctions, Russian businessmen such as the Monaco football club majority shareholder Dmitri Rybolovlev have faced increased scrutiny over their activities.

Though Abramovich has consistently denied close links to Putin, western politicians have ramped up the pressure in the wake of Russian gains in Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, said a special team of investigators had been set up to root out the Russians' money.

"We will identify, track down and freeze the assets of sanctioned Russian companies and oligarchs," Blinken warned.

"We will freeze and seize their yachts, their private jets, their opulent estates in world capitals."

This hard line is likely to force Abramovich - who has invested 1.5 billion euros of his personal fortune in Chelsea - into a knockdown price.

"Please know that this has been an incredibly difficult decision to make," said Abramovich in a statement posted on the club's website.

"And it pains me to part with the club in this manner. However, I do believe this is in the best interest of the club.

"It has been a privilege of a lifetime to be part of Chelsea FC and I am proud of all our joint achievements. Chelsea Football Club and its supporters will always be in my heart."

The Swiss business tycoon Hansjoerg Wyss told Swiss media that he was considering a deal to take over from Abramovich.

The 86-year-old said he had been invited to join a consortium.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who owns the Ligue 1 outfit Nice, has also been mentioned as a possible buyer.

Abramovich said as part of the sale, he would write off the debt owed to him by Chelsea and donate money from the deal to help victims of the war in Ukraine.

