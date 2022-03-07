More gold for France at Beijing Winter Paralympics, thanks to Bauchet, Hernandez

Beijing Paralympic Winter Games 2022

Arthur Bauchet won the combined event in skiing to claim his second gold medal at the 2022 Beijing Paralympic Winter Games.

Skier Arthur Bauchet and snowboarder Cécile Hernandez emerged as the French champions on Monday at the Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing.

Advertising Read more

Bauchet, 21, dominated the Super-G to win the combined skiing event and claim his second gold medal of the Games which got underway at the weekend.

On Saturday, he won the downhill.

"Double Paralympic champion," tweeted the France team. "Winning one is not enough!"

🇫🇷 DOUBLE CHAMPION PARALYMPIQUE !



Parceque une médaille d'or ce n'est pas assez, Arthur Bauchet remporte cette fois-ci le Super Combiné ET AVEC LA MANIÈRE !#AllezLesBleus #Pékin2022 pic.twitter.com/luUmZMtuyZ — Equipe France (@EquipeFRA) March 7, 2022

Hernandez took the gold in the snowboarding cross-country event (LL2 category (SB-LL2).

It was a fourth Paralympic medal for the 47-year-old. Lisa Dejong frm Canada and Brenna Huckaby from the United States won silver and bronze respectively.

🇫🇷 CHAMPIONNE PARALYMPIQUEEEEEEE 🥇



La première médaille pour le para snowboard à #Pékin2022 est en or et elle est signée CECILE HERNANDEZ !#AllezLesBleus pic.twitter.com/r92DP8VCEL — Equipe France (@EquipeFRA) March 7, 2022

In 2014 in Sochi in Russia, Hernandez won silver in the cross-country SB-LL1 and four years later in Pyeongchang in South Korea, she took a bronze in the same category and silver in the banked slalom.

The participation of Hernandez and Huckaby at the 2022 Games had been in doubt following the removal of the SB-LL1 category.

Huckaby, who won gold in South Korea in 2018 the SB-LL1, received an interim injunction from a German court along with Hernandez to be permitted to compete in the higher SB-LL2 class.

On Saturday - the penultimate day of competition in China - Hernandez will vie for a fifth Paralympic medal in the banked slalom.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe