PSG sweat on Mbappé's fitness for Champions League clash at Real Madrid

Champions League

Kylian Mbappé suffered an injury during training and could miss Paris Saint-Germain's second leg clash against Real Madrid in the last-16 of the Champions League.

Paris Saint-Germain were on Monday awaiting the results of further tests on star striker Kylian Mbappé who suffered a foot injury during a training session ahead of their second leg clash with Real Madrid in the last-16 of the Champions League.

Advertising Read more

Mbappé, 23, was hit on his left foot by midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye and fell to the ground.

The France international was taken to the Hopital Américain in Neuilly where initial examinations revealed no fractures.

Mbappé scored the only goal of the first leg on 15 February at the Parc des Princes and was expected to star in Wednesday night's game at the Santiago Bernabeu that could take PSG into the quarter-finals of European club football's most prestigious competition for the third consecutive year.

He missed Saturday night's Ligue 1 match against Nice due to suspension.

PSG suffered only their third defeat of the season but nevertheless remain 13 points clear of second-placed Nice with 11 games of the season remaining.

Even if Mbappé were to miss the clash the Spanish league leaders, Mauricio Pochettino's men should be able to call on the talents of Lionel Messi and Neymar, the world's most expensive footballer.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe