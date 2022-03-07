Ukraine tennis player Yastremska hails compatriots' spirit after Lyon Open loss

Tennis

Dayana Yastremska from Ukraine reached the final at the WTA tournament in Lyon just a week after escaping the fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces in her home city of Odessa.

Lyon Open runner-up Dayana Yastremska moved up 37 places in the world rankings on Monday on the back of her fairy tale run to the final less than a week after leaving her home in Ukraine with her 15-year-old sister. She pledged her runners-up cheque of just over €15,000 to the Ukrainian Foundation to support victims of the conflict.

Advertising Read more

Yastremska, 21, was invited to play at the tournament despite her lowly status of 140.

She lost Sunday's final to the eighth seed Zhang Shuai from China 6-3, 3-6, 4-6.

After accepting her trophy, Yastremska paid tribute to her compatriots who have faced rocket attacks and bombardments since the Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered his country's armed forces into Ukraine on 24 February.

"You guys are so strong," said Yastremska. "You have an amazing spirit."

"You guys are so strong, you have an amazing spirit." 💙💛



🇺🇦 @D_Yastremska gives a message of support to her fellow Ukrainians. pic.twitter.com/RpunBPBwFT — wta (@WTA) March 6, 2022

"Thanks to the public for the support," Yastremska told the spectators at the Palais des Sports de Gerland in Lyon after her 105-minute match.

"I've been fighting all week, not only for myself but also for my country.

"Everybody has been supporting me a lot. I felt so much power from the people here."

Yastremska, who was as high as 21 in the world rankings in January 2020, moved up to 103 on the ladder published on Monday.

In the final, Zhang, 33, twice came from a break down in the deciding set to clinch her first title since 2017 and her third overall.

Pride

"I have seen Dayana grow up over the last three or four years," said Zhang who also praised the crowd for supporting Yastremska.

"That's why I love France," she added. "Dayana has already won many tournaments. She plays so well, very powerful, so I’m really proud of winning."

Zhang, in addition to a winner's cheque for €25,000, moved up 23 places to 41 on the WTA rankings with the 180 points from tournament victory.

She will gain direct entry into the one of the circuit's most prestigious events at Indian Wells which starts on Wednesday.

Shortly after her defeat, Indian Wells organisers offered Yastremska the wildcard invitation belonging to the former world number one Naomi Osaka who won her first WTA title at the venue in March 2018.

The slot became available after Osaka - ranked 78 in the world - gained access to the first round following the withdrawal of Camila Giorgi.

On Thursday, world number one Ashleigh Barty withdrew from Indian Wells and the Miami Open - known on the circuit as the sunshine double.

"Unfortunately my body has not recovered the way I'd hoped after the Australian Open and I have not been able to adequately prepare for Indian Wells and Miami," said Barty in a statement.

"I don't believe I am at the level necessary to win these events and as a result I have decided to withdraw from both tournaments."

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe