Zverev hit with two-month suspended ban for bashing umpire's chair with racquet

Alexander Zverev was handed a two-month suspended ban following his foul-mouthed rant and violent conduct towards the chair umpire at the end of a doubles match at the Mexico Open in February.

Tennis chiefs cracked down on world number three Alex Zverev on Tuesday with a two-month suspended ban for his violent conduct towards the chair umpire during the Mexico Open last month.

The 24-year-old German was kicked out of the tournament in Acapulco after he repeatedly hit the chair of umpire Alessandro Germani with his racket at the end of a doubles match on 22 February.

Zverev, the US Open runner-up in 2020, almost smashed Germani's leg during his fury.

Following an inquiry into the meltdown, the ATP - which runs the professional circuit for the men - told Zverev he would be excluded from the international circuit for eight weeks and fined another 23,000 euros if he could not keep his temper under control.

"The review determined that Zverev committed aggravated behaviour under the player major offence section of ATP rules," said the ATP in a statement.

The game's ruling body added that the punishments would be dropped on 22 February 2023 so long as Zverev does not break the rules covering unsportsmanlike conduct or flout the regulations on verbal or physical abuse towards an official, opponent or spectator.

Zverev, who has amassed 30 million euros in prize money since establishing himself on the tour, is regarded as one of the more affable operators on the circuit.

But he lost his cool at the end of the encounter with partner Marcelo Melo against Britain’s Lloyd Glasspool and Finland’s Harri Heliovaara.

After shaking hands with his opponents, he hit Germani's chair three times before sitting down.

He then rose, hurled abuse at the official and smashed his racquet against the chair again.

His behaviour was immediately condemned by leading players such as Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, who was playing at the Dubai Open at the time of the incident.

"Certainly me, I've not always acted in the way I'd want on the court," said Murray.

"I'm certainly not claiming to be an angel. I'm not perfect myself. However, when you're ripping your tennis racquet right next to the umpire multiple times, you can't be doing that.

"A bit dangerous ... it's graphite flying off the racquet, as well. It was not good."

Zverev apologised publicly for the incident and privately to Germani.

He said: “It is difficult to put into words how much I regret my behaviour during and after the doubles match.

“My outburst towards the chair umpire was wrong and unacceptable and I am only disappointed in myself.

"It should not have happened and there is no excuse. I would also like to apologise to my fans, the tournament and the sport that I love. I am sorry for letting you down."

Zverev was fined 35,000 euros for the tantrum and told he would have to give back his prize money of around 28,000 euros and forfeit the ranking points gained during the tournament where he was the defending champion.

After playing for Germany in the Davis Cup, he is expected to feature at the first of the season's nine Masters events in Indian Wells which starts on Thursday.

The Masters - considered to be the most prestigious competitions on the circuit after the four Grand Slam tournaments in Melbourne, Paris, London and New York - furnish the champion with a chunky pay cheque as well as 1,000 ranking points.

Five of Zverev's 19 titles have come at such events. He has also claimed the eight-man end of season championships in 2018 and 2021 as well as gold for his country in the singles at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

