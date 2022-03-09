Covid-hit France squad forced into changes for Six Nations rugby clash in Wales

Six Nations rugby

Antoine Dupont will skipper the France rugby union side in their 2022 Six Nations clash against Wales on Friday evening.

France rugby union chiefs on Wednesday unveiled their starting line-up for the Six Nations clash against Wales in Cardiff amid fears the team might have to be revamped following an outbreak of the coronavirus in the squad.

Defender Damian Penaud, who scored two tries in the 36-17 rout of Scotland on 26 February, and forward Romain Taofifenua will miss the trip to the Principality Stadium after testing positive on Wednesday morning

They will be replaced by Gabin Villière and Matthis Lebel respectively.

"Psychologically, it's brutal," said France head coach Fabien Galthié. "But we've got to keep going and the guys coming in are ready."

Galthié said other members of the squad might have to pull out following further tests on Thursday for the illness.

France head into the clash on the back of three convincing wins in the 2022 tournament as they seek their first Grand Slam - five wins - since 2010 when they last lifted the title.

"We'd largely been spared problems with the coronavirus until now," added Galthié. "But that's the way it is. We have the resources to front up against Wales."

Scrum-half Antoine Dupont is expected to skipper the side despite an injury scare during training on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old was forced to leave the session early after hurting his left arm during a workout.

"He's doing fine, very well," said Galthié said of his captain.

Dupont will be joined in midfield by his Toulouse teammate Romain Ntmack as well as Villière, Gael Fickou, Jonathan Danty and Yoram Moefana. Melvyn Jaminet will begin the clash at full-back.

All the forwards who started against Scotland at Murrayfield retain their places in the starting line-up.

Meanwhile, Wales on Wednesday announced four changes to the team that began the match against England at Twickenham on 26 February.

Head coach Wayne Pivac drafted in forwards Seb Davies, Josh Navidi and Gareth Thomas while Jonathan Davies replaces the injured Nick Tompkins in defence.

Wales, who have not beaten France in the Six Nations since 2019, lie fifth in the 2022 standings with one victory from their three games.

