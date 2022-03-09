Daviet claims France's fourth gold medal at Beijing Paralympic Winter Games

Beijing Paralympic Winter Games

Benjamin Daviet, who won three gold medals at the 2018 Paralympic Games in South Korea, won a fourth gold medal at the Beijing Games.

Benjamin Daviet won France's fourth gold medal at the 2022 Beijing Paralympic Winter Games on Wednesday with a dominant performance in the cross-country sprint.

The 32-year-old finished ahead of Marco Maier from Germany and Ukraine's Grygorii Vovchynskyi to claim his fourth medal at Paralympic Games

He won three at the event in South Korea four years ago.

It was a moment of redemption for the French flag bearer who had finished in sixth place in the 12.5km biathlon and fourth in the biathlon sprint.

"I had so much anger inside me for having done everything wrong. It feels so good."

China lead the medal table after the fifth day of competition with 10 golds among their 31 podium finishes. Canada boast seven golds while Ukraine have won six.

France are in fourth place with six medals overall.

"I thank my fiancée for the four years of hell I put her through," added Daviet.

"This is just a magnificent reward that I can give to her, as well as to all my family, because I am not easy to live with, especially when I am preparing for big events like this."

