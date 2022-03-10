MPs seize control of Chelsea after British government sanctions owner Abramovich

Football

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich (right) celebrates winning the Premiership title in 2005 with Frank Lampard (centre) and skipper John Terry (left). It was the second trophy of the Russian's ownership. Since then, Chelsea teams have won 19 more pieces of silverware including two Champions League titles, five FA Cups, two Europa Leagues and the Club World Cup.

European champions Chelsea effectively came under the control of the British government on Thursday after the club's Russian owner Roman Abramovich was placed under sanctions.

Abramovich, 55, had been under scrutiny since Russia's president Vladimir Putin ordered his country's armed forces into Ukraine on 24 February.

As speculation rose that the billionaire might face restrictions on his business empire in Britain, Abramovich announced the sale of the west London outfit he had owned since 2003.

It is understood several bids have been placed to acquire the club which has become one of the powerhouses of world football during Abramovich's tenure.

Britain's Culture Secretary, Nadine Dorries, said the move to sanction Abramovich was aimed at stopping him from deriving any benefits from owning the club.

Uncertainty

"I know this brings some uncertainty," Dorries said. "But the government will work with the league and clubs to keep football being played while ensuring sanctions hit those intended.

"Football clubs are cultural assets and the bedrock of our communities. We're committed to protecting them."

Chelsea have amassed the full roster of domestic and international trophies since Abramovich took over from Ken Bates.

The government move came on the day that the side play at Norwich City in the Premier League and less than a week from their second leg tie against Lille in the last-16 of the Champions League.

Chelsea take a 2-0 lead into the game at the Stade Pierre Mauroy where Lille will try to move into the last eight for the first time and continue French interest in European club football's most prestigious competition.

Loss

On Tuesday night in the last-16, Paris Saint-Germain let slip a 2-0 aggregate lead to lose 3-2 to Real Madrid.

Chelsea will go into their next fixtures operating under a special government licence which will allow some exceptions to the rules that freeze assets.

The club will be able to play their games and pay their players. Broadcasters will be permitted to show their matches on television.

Only fans who have purchased tickets or who have season tickets will be allowed to attend matches, the government said while no new merchandising sales will be permitted.

The club will not be able to enter into transfer deals for new players or receive money for selling existing players - effectively a transfer ban.

They will, though, be able to continue paying all their employees.

"The Chelsea Supporters Trust (CST) notes with concern the government's statement regarding the owner," said one of the club's leading fan associations.

"Supporters must be involved in any conversation regarding ongoing impacts on the club and its global fan base.

"The CST implores the government to conduct a swift process to minimise the uncertainty over Chelsea's future."

