Lille fail to topple Chelsea in Champions League

Champions League

Chelsea skipper César Azpilicueta scored his side's second goal in the 2-1 win over Lille that took the Londoners through to the last eight 4-1 on aggregate.

Lille's attempt to overturn a two-goal deficit against Chelsea failed gallantly on Wednesday night at the Stade Pierre Mauroy as they lost 2-1 to the European champions.

Jocelyn Gourvennec's men remained true to their word and chased the game from the outset against a side that could afford to leave 115 million euros worth of talent in the shape of Romelu Lukaku on the bench.

Instead, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel started with Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic in front of a three-man midfield.

The hosts - roared on by their fans - buzzed purposefully forcing two early corners against a Chelsea defence that appeared stolid in the face of such effervescence.

Andreas Christensen's foul on Jonathan David 20 metres out after 10 minutes gave Gabriel Gudmundsson and Burak Yilmaz the chance to set their sights at Edouard Mendy's goal.

Yilmaz fired over the bar.

But Lille's early efforts brought no breakthrough and Chelsea began to control the ball but without showing any penetration themselves.

Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho in the Chelsea midfield seemed in little hurry to set up the goal that would effectively kill off Lille who were trying to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the first time.

Change

Chelsea were forced into a change when Christensen suffered an injury. Trevor Chalobah - one of the products of the Chelsea academy - replaced him and was promptly booked for a foul on David.

The fault fired up the crowd sensing the 22-year-old might be a dismissal in the offing.

In the scuffle from the resulting free-kick Jorginho handled in the penalty area as Chelsea cleared their lines.

But the video assistant referee suggested a review and after checking the pitchside monitor, referee David Massa pointed to the spot.

Yilmaz rifled confidently into the top right hand corner of Mendy's goal to make it 2-1 on aggregate to Chelsea and reanimate the 49,000 fans seven minutes from the pause.

But in first half-stoppage time, following an expansive move, Jorginho atoned for his earlier sins.

The Italian cut through the Lille back line with a stabbed pass to Pulisic and the United States international slotted the ball into the net past the Lille goalkeeper Léo Jardim.

Effort

At 1-1 on the night, Lille's task remained the same. But they had only 45 minutes remaining.

For ever and day among the Lille diehards, there'll be a what if?

What might have they been able to achieve had Xeka's header not hit the post after 62 minutes?

After that nearly moment, they continued to harry and hustle but Tuchel's players soaked up the pressure and the time.

And then they struck again following another patient construction. On this occasion Mason Mount swept the ball across the area from the left for skipper César Azpilicueta who brushed off Timothy Weah and forced the ball past Jardim with his knee.

That made it 4-1 on aggregate and off came Jorginho and Pulisic for Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Lukaku. Academy product and record signing.

It was over.

Lille's faithful waved their flags as the end of the campaign approached. They lustily sang their songs to their heroes.

No history. But honour.

