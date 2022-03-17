Lille fans hailed as attention turns from Champions League towards Ligue 1

Champions League

Lille fans were praised for their fervent support during the Champions League second leg match against Chelsea at the Stade Pierre Mauroy even though their side lost 2-1 to be eliminated 4-1 on aggregate.

Lille executives, coaches and players hailed the club's fans on Thursday for their vibrant support during their Champions League match against Chelsea at the Stade Pierre Mauroy.

The Ligue 1 champions went into the second leg of the last-16 tie on Wednesday night seeking to overcome a two-goal deficit from the first leg at Stamford Bridge and qualify for the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time.

More than 46,000 packed into the stadium to raucously back the bid for history.

They were given hope in the 37th minute when Burak Yilmaz thrashed home a penalty. Christian Pulisic levelled for the visitors just before half-time to temporarily dampen their spirits.

After the pause, the decibel levels rose again as the quest for glory continued. Xeka's 62nd minute header onto the Chelsea post whipped up another frenzy.

And even after César Azpilicueta increased Chelsea's advantage with 19 minutes remaining, the din and the cheering for the players never abated.

Respect to the Lille faithful. Waving their colours as they face elimination from the Champions League. Stark contrast to another Ligue 1 outfit. #LilChe #UEFA #Chelsea on @RFI_En pic.twitter.com/sEDPibe8tr — paul myers (@myers_rfi) March 16, 2022

The mood was a telling counter to the noxious atmosphere at the Parc des Princes last Sunday when Paris Saint-Germain supporters constantly booed Lionel Messi and Neymar during the Ligue 1 game against Bordeaux for what they considered to be poor performances in the Champions League ties against Real Madrid.

"Our fans were exceptional," said Gourvennec. "The players never gave up and the fans could see that heart and courage and they responded."

Lille, who pipped PSG to the title in 2021, have faltered badly in the defence of their domestic crown.

With 10 games remaining, Lille lie sixth with 43 points, seven points off the Ligue 1 berth for a place in next season's Champions League.

"Now we have to take all the good things that we did in the Champions League and repeat them in Ligue 1," said Lille midfielder Amadou Onana.

"The fans have been great throughout our entire run in the Champions League. When they were in full voice during the game, it was brilliant, something exceptional. I'd like to thank the supporters for what they did."

Lille president, Olivier Létang, echoed Onana's call to refocus on the domestic championship.

"Obviously we wanted to qualify and put in place a winning culture," Létang told French broadcaster RMC. "We want to qualify for a European competition every year.

"It was a wonderful atmosphere at the stadium," he added. "I take my hat off to the fans."

Chelsea defender Marcus Olonso credited the supporters for making it a difficult night for the European champions.

"It's a wonderful stadium," said the Spanish veteran. "And the fans made it really tough for us but we kept fighting and it was a good result for us."

Chelsea will find out their quarter-final opponents on Friday following the draw for the latter stages of the tournament.

But they might have to play the match behind closed doors.

Restrictions have been placed on the club after the British government froze the assets of owner Roman Abramovich over his links with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

The rules mean they cannot sell any match tickets and Uefa - which runs the competition - does not offer tickets to fans directly.

