France prepare for Six Nations Grand Slam moment at Itoje and England's expense

France's head coach Fabien Galthié (left) and team manager Raphael Ibanez are trying to steer the squad to their first Grand Slam - five wins out of five - and a first Six Nations tournament trophy since 2010.

Standing at one metre, 92cm and weighing 115kg, picking a dispute with the England forward Maro Itoje might be considered a tad unwise. But the 27-year-old appears to have set himself up for a jibe or two.

Before the final game in the 2022 Six Nations tournament against France, Itoje visited the Louvre and enjoyed a stroll around the Eiffel Tower.

Wags will say that Itoje and the rest of the England side will be tourists on the pitch at the Stade de France on Saturday night as ruthless hosts make mincemeat of Les Rosbifs - as the English are nicknamed.

"We had the opportunity to see the city, to explore a bit," said Itoje.

"I saw the Mona Lisa too. It was really nice to have the time and a life that's back to normal. I think that six or seven months ago, I wouldn't have been able to spend any time in Paris."

Pundits and analysts predict England's players will leave the French capital trying to look as inscrutable as the lady in Leonardo da Vinci's most famous work.

Inconsistency

England ooze inconsistency. They have won two of their four games in the 2022 Six Nations tournament and go into the match against a France side bustling with brio and confidence.

Melvyn Jaminet has racked up 44 of France's 116 points from penalties and coversions. Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack contiue to distinguish themselves as the most dynamic and dazzling scrum and fly-half duo. Energy rages from the pack and grit rifles around the defence.

A success starved French public will be in full voice to roar their heroes towards a clean sweep of victories - the fabled Grand Slam - for the first time since 2010 - the last time France claimed the Six Nations trophy.

Itoje experienced Grand Slam euphoria in 2016 when he was making his breakthrough into the senior squad. Half a decade on, England appear to be regressing. He says the squad can exploit their status to forge an identity.

Challenge

"To have this challenge against a top team is an incredible opportunity for each of us," he said.

"This kind of moment, you have to take advantage of because you don't know what the future holds for you. You have no guarantee so you have to take advantage of the present moment."

France coach Fabien Galthié has warned his charges that they should not assume victory.

"For the English every match is played to the hilt, whatever the stakes," he added.

"In the northern hemisphere, there is only one team that has been world champion, and that is England. They reached the World Cup final in 2019 so they remain one of the big boys in world rugby.

"Whatever people say, England is one of the four giants of world rugby and we hope to put France up there as well."

Should France fail to win on Saturday night, Ireland could pip them to the title provided they beat Scotland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday afternoon.

