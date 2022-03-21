Nadal targets glory on clay after Fritz ends unbeaten run at Indian Wells

Tennis

Taylor Fritz (left) beat Rafael Nadal (right) to claim his first Indian Wells Masters title and end Nadal's 20-match unbeaten run since the start of the 2022 season.

Rafael Nadal on Monday set his sights on the European clay court season which starts in Monte Carlo next month after his unbeaten start to 2022 was ended in the final of the Indian Wells Masters.

Local hero Taylor Fritz beat the veteran Spaniard 6-3, 7-6 to collect his second title on the senior circuit and one the most prestigious championships after the four Grand Slam events in Melbourne, Paris, London and New York.

Nadal, 35, has excelled at those venues since capturing the French Open in 2005. He claimed a record 21st Grand Slam title in Melbourne at the Australian Open in January and had also racked up the Mexican Open during a 20-match winning streak.

"Of course, it wasn't my day. But that happens,” said Nadal. "I had my chances in the second set but I didn't convert too many."

Pain

Nadal admitted he had been hampered by a shoulder injury that flared up during his three-hour semi-final win over compatriot Carlos Alcaraz on Saturday.

Fritz also carried fitness concerns into the final after injuring his ankle towards the end of his semi-final against Andrey Rublev.

“It's a kind of pain that limits me a lot," said Nadal. "It’s not only about pain, I don't feel very well because it affects my breathing. Even if it's obvious that I was not able to do the normal things, I tried. I lost against a great player.”

Nadal, who will miss next week's Miami Open, said he will return home to prepare for the Monte Carlo Masters which starts on 11 April.

“I am not the kind of person that goes down or goes very high emotionally depending on the moment," Nadal added. "I am normally stable, putting everything in perspective.

Solution

“Now is the moment to try to solve this injury problem as soon as possible and try to start on clay.

"Practising starts another part of the season that I enjoy playing."

An understatement. Nadal has won 62 of his 91 crowns on clay courts including a record 13 French Opens. He has claimed the Monte Carlo Masters a record 11 times.

"Honestly I wanted to make it perfect before the start of the clay. The run has been very beautiful."

Fritz, who is based 200km from Indian Wells in San Diego, defied his coaching team to play the final.

"We did a lot of work leading up to the match," he said. "And I went through a roller coaster of emotions before it from thinking there was no way I could play."

His determination for the fight earned him 1000 ATP ranking points and a rise of seven places to 13 while Nadal moved up one slot to third behind Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic.

"I've lost these matches against the big guys my whole life," Fritz added. "It's always felt like they were just unbeatable.

"So to do it on the biggest stage, there's no other way. To win a big title, you've got to beat the best. He was unbeaten this year. "

