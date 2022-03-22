Paris 2024 Olympic organisers offer one million tickets at 24 euros

Olympics

Thomas Bach, the boss of the International Olympic Committee handed over the Olympic flag to Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo at the end of the Tokyo Games last August.

Paris Olympics organisers have unveiled a plan to sell one million tickets for 24 euros during the two-week festival of sports.

The 2024 Games begin on 26 July and finish on 11 August and will involve nearly 11,000 athletes competing in 329 events in 32 sports.

Apart from venues around the French capital, Marseille will stage the sailing as well as football events. And the sailing will be contested in Débarcadère Teahupoo in French Polynesia.

In all, 10 million tickets will be on offer with 5 million on sale for 50 euros or less.

“We want to have full stadiums, for the experience as a spectator, but also to push the athletes," said Michael Aloisio, the organising committee’s chief of staff.

Organisers said of the 3.4 million tickets available for the subsequent Paralympics, 500,000 would be sold at 15 euros.

"The athletes will need the fans’ encouragement to score, to run faster, to jump farther and to surpass themselves," added Tony Estanguet, who heads the organising committee.

In December, the river Seine was placed at the heart of the opening ceremony. A video was released showing dancers and holograms lining the banks as a flotilla takes the athletes past the landmarks to the Trocadero Gardens.

Registration for the ticket draw opens in December and in February 2023 the first wave of packs allowing access to several competitions will be available.

In May 2023, after a second lottery draw, fans will be able to buy tickets for individual events.

At the end of 2023, remaining tickets will be sold for the Olympics on the website.

Shortly before that, tickets for the Paralympics - which take place between 28 Augusts and 8 September - will be available.

