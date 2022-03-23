World number one Ashleigh Barty leaves the tennis party aged 25

Tennis

Thank you and goodbye. Ashleigh Barty announced her retirement from competitive tennis at the age of 25.

The 25-year-old Australian revealed her move away from the professional circuit during an interview on social media with her friend and former doubles partner Casey Dellacqua.

"I am so thankful for everything this sport has given me and leave feeling proud and fulfilled," said Barty.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way, I’ll always be grateful for the lifelong memories that we created together.”

Barty, who made her initial steps on the circuit in her mid teens, left the tour between 2014 and 2016 to pursue her love of cricket and golf.

She returned and won her first senior singles title in Kuala Lumpur in 2017. She also claimed the doubles competition at the event with Dellacqua.

Half a decade on from those triumphs, she leaves the scene as the undisputed queen.

Rise

She rose to top spot in June 2019 shortly after winning the French Open - her first title at a Grand Slam tournament. She ruled the roost for only seven weeks before being displaced by Naomi Osaka.

But she regained pole position in September of the same year just before her win at the WTA Finals and was number one when the circuit closed down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since the resumption of tournaments in August 2020, Barty has reigned supreme.

The women's singles title at Wimbledon - where she won the girl's title in 2011 - followed a decade after that success and she hoisted the Australian Open in January - the first home-grown woman to accomplish the feat since Christine O'Neil in 1978.

Feeling

Barty said she had a gut feeling about retiring after Wimbledon.

"There was just a little part of me that wasn't quite satisfied, wasn't quite fulfilled," she admitted.

"And then came the challenge of the Australian Open and I think that for me just feels like the perfect way, my perfect way to celebrate what an amazing journey my career has been."

Tributes poured in from her fellow players.

Former world number one Simona Halep echoed the sentiments of many.

Ash, what can I say, you know I have tears right? My friend, I will miss you on tour. You were different, and special, and we shared some amazing moments. What's next for you? Grand Slam champion in golf?! Be happy and enjoy your life to the max xo Simo@ashbarty pic.twitter.com/WbX7kXnJ1l — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) March 23, 2022

"My friend, I will miss you on tour," said Halep. "You were different, and special, and we shared some amazing moments."

The two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova said: "Ash, I have no words ... actually you are showing your true class leaving tennis in this beautiful way. I am so happy I could share the court with you."

Steve Simon, chief executive of the WTA - which runs the women's circuit - said: “With her accomplishments at the Grand Slams, WTA Finals and reaching the pinnacle ranking of number one in the world, she has clearly established herself as one the great champions of the WTA.

“We wish Ash only the very best and know that she will continue to be a tremendous ambassador for the sport of tennis as she embarks on this new chapter of her life. We will miss her.”

