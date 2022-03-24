French football chiefs play down Mbappé strop over France team publicity shots

Football

French football supremos were on Thursday working behind the scenes to lay down the law with star players over their duties to pose for publicity shots for top sponsors during international call-ups.

The move to tie up potential loopholes and prevent temper tantrums arose after the striker Kylian Mbappé skipped the photo sessions for team sponsors such as Volkswagen, Uber Eats, Orange and Coca-Cola.

The 23-year-old was due to join teammates for the glossy smiles and slick angled snaps ahead of France's friendlies against Cote d'Ivoire on Friday in Marseille and against South Africa in Lille on Tuesday.

In a communique sent to the news agency AFP, Mbappé's lawyers said his absence was in no way a rebellion.

Frustration

However, it is understood the Paris Saint-Germain player is frustrated over the use of his image for products he does not like.

"This episode does not in any way question the involvement of Kylian Mbappé or his attachment to the French team," said the statement.

"It must serve the necessary dialogue around these topics."

Noel Le Graet, the boss of the France Football Federation (FFF), has played down the absence.

He said FFF lawyers had contacted Mbappé's advisers to sort out the grievances.

"I don't think there'll be any problems with him and his teammates," Le Graet told the sports newspaper L'Equipe.

"It will be some work for the lawyers. I've got faith in him and it's really not necessary to make a big deal about it.

"There's no need for punishments. Kylian should be playing for France on Friday in Marseille."

Star player

Since making his debut, Mbappé has scored 24 goals in 53 games.

He was one of the stars of the surge to the 2018 World Cup in Russia and though he disappointed during the European championships in 2021, he redeemed himself with dazzling performances as France beat Belgium and Spain to capture the Nations League last autumn.

Though Le Graet attempted to minimise the consequences of Mbappé's posturing, the financial implications for the FFF are significant.

Around 90 million euros of the FFF's annual revenue of 240 million comes through sponsorship contracts.

Under the current tranche of image rights, players sign a deal when they get their first cap that allows as many as five of them to be used in shots for posters to publicise a game.

And each player in the 23-man squad receives an equal share from the pot of money.

Charitable

Mbappé, who donates his share to charitable causes, is among a group of players such as Paul Pogba, Antoine Griezmann and skipper Hugo Lloris who sponsors covet.

Le Graet said he expected the issue to be rectified before the next round of publicity shots leading up to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Even if Mbappé falls into line for that pre-tournament marketing in the autumn, his strop and shot across the bows are likely to have ramifications.

"This is a fundamental challenge to the soccer business," Gary Tribou, a lecturer in marketing at the University of Strasbourg, told France info radio.

"From now on, it will be necessary to take into account the opinions of the players and not impose on them this or that brand, this or that sponsor, this or that practice.

"Kylian Mbappé has called everything into question – legally, economically and therefore socially."

