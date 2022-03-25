Trajkovski strikes late as North Macedonia dispatch Italy from World Cup

Football

Aleksandar Trajkovski scored North Macedonia's winner against Italy to send his side through to a play-off against Portugal.

Italian football was in a state of shock on Friday after the national team failed to qualify for the World Cup for the second consecutive time after a 1-0 loss to North Macedonia in Palermo.

Tuttosport's front page headline screamed: "Nooooooooo!" underneath an image of defender Giorgio Chiellini comforting goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

La Gazzetta dello Sport led with the same image and the headline: "Out of the World Cup".

Meanwhile, Corriere dello Sport's front page showed Chelsea midfielder Jorginho with his face buried inside his match shirt alongside Donnarumma. The caption read: "To Hell".

Italy were unable to send a team to Russia in 2018 but redeemed national pride last summer by winning the European championships.

Roberto Mancini's side were expected to qualify for the 2022 World Cup having been drawn in a group comprising Switzerland, Bulgaria, Lithuania and Northern Ireland.

However, Switzerland claimed the pool with five wins and three draws. While Italy's return of four wins and four draws consigned them to the play-offs.

They were expected to progress against North Macedonia who only played their first international match in October 1993.

But even with home soil advantage, Italy fluffed their chance.

Bluntness

Despite dominating possession Mancini's men could not find a way through.

Aleksandar Trajkovski made them pay the price for their lack of precision with the winner in second-half stoppage time.

"Last summer was the most beautiful joy," said Mancini. "Now comes the greatest disappointment. I am very sorry for the boys."

Mancini, who took over after the failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, added: "I am the coach, I am the first responsible, the boys are not. They have a great future, they are strong players for the future of the national team. We did not deserve this defeat."

Italy had 32 shots at goal to North Macedonia's five.

The victorious coach Blagoja Milevski highlighted the irony of the last-gasp victory.

"We won Italian style against the Italians," Milevski beamed. "A goal with two shots on target. I'm very happy for this victory, I'm proud for these guys."

North Macedonia, who have never qualified for the World Cup, will face Portugal – 3-1 winners over Turkey – next Tuesday for a place in Qatar.

Elsewhere, Sweden beat the Czech Republic and Wales saw off Austria 2-1.

