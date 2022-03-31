Swiatek sweeps past Kvitova in Miami to underline new status as world number one

Tennis

Iga Swiatek won her 15th match on the trot to reach the semi-finals at the Miami Open. The 20-year-old Pole's run will take her to the top of the world rankings following the retirement of world number one Ashleigh Barty.

Iga Swiatek romped past Petra Kvitova in straight sets on Thursday to reach the semi-finals at the Miami Open.

The 20-year-old Pole won 6-3, 6-3 to notch up her 15th consecutive victory.

During her streak, the 2020 French Open champion has claimed titles in Doha and Indian Wells.

"I want to use the confidence that I built since the beginning of Doha," Swiatek said. "I think I'm on a roll and I want to use that.

"I'm pretty glad that I could play well, that I'm healthy, and that I can compete against players like Petra. She's a legend."

✨Semis! Thank you for the fight @Petra_Kvitova

You're a great champion.



✨ Półfinał! Dziękuję za walkę Petra. Jesteś wielką mistrzynią.#prevail pic.twitter.com/3weqXSVC4M — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) March 31, 2022

On the rise

Swiatek will be officially logged as world number one in the WTA rankings on 4 April following the retirement of Ashleigh Barty who had held top spot for more than two years.

She will be the 28th woman to achieve the accolade and the first Pole to reach the position since the rankings were computerised in November 1975.

Swiatek will play the 16th seed Jessica Pegula in the semi-finals after the 28-year-old American advanced following the retirement of the fifth-seeded Spaniard Paula Badosa.

Former world number one Naomi Osaka will take on the 22nd seed Belinda Bencic in the other semi-final.

