Brest football club unveils plans for eco-friendly green stadium

Stade Brestois's new arena will seat 15,000 fans and be sited in a zone where the stadium's power systems can exploit the prevailing winds to supply light and heating.

Ligue 1 outfit Brest have unveiled proposals for a new eco-friendly 15,000-seat arena to replace their home in the city centre.

Since its creation in 1950, the club has used the Francis Le Blé ground, but at nearly 100 years old, the SB29 venue no longer meets the criteria for modern stadiums.

"It's complicated to stay at the highest level and that's what we're going to try to do with this new tool," said Gerard Le Saint, who owns SB29 with his brother Denis.

The new 85-million euro complex will be built between 2024 and 2026 in the Froutven commercial zone, in the town of Guipavas, just outside Brest.

Maritime theme

Topped with windmills and sails in the club's colours, the designers say they want to give the club an image which chimes with Brittany's maritime culture.

"The aim is for the public to associate with the identity of a stadium," said architect François De La Serre.

"It's our role as architects to tell a story to the public and to put down a marker for the region."

The stadium will be sited to exploit prevailing winds and the resulting energy will be used along with photovoltaic systems.

"It's a reasonably sized project," said Brest mayor François Cuillandre.

"We don't want a half-empty stadium and so we're building a stadium that will be full all the time."

Brest, who were promoted to Ligue 1 in 2019, lie in 13th place in the top flight with nine games remaining.

On Sunday they play at 11th placed Montpellier. Victory will virtually assure another season in the division.

