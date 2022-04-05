Fifa release second tranche of tickets for 2022 World Cup in Qatar

World Cup

Around 2 million tickets will be made available to fans for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar between 21 November and 18 December.

The second phase of ticket sales for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar got underway on Tuesday less than a week after the draw for the group stages of the tournament.

Organisers Fifa said four types of tickets will be available until 28 April: single match tickets as well as tickets for a team's supporters for the entire group stage.

Fans will also be able to buy places for a match in the second stage in which their team is likely to participate and they will be able to get hold of tickets for four matches in four different stadiums.

"Successful applicants will be informed of the outcome of their application by email no earlier than 31 May," Fifa added in a statement.

They will then have around two weeks to pay for the tickets before a first-come first-serve period will begin featuring real-time transactions in which applicants will know instantly if they have been able to buy entrance to a game.

Allocation

Around 17 million requests were made during the first round of ticket sales between 19 January and 8 February. Just over 804,000 tickets were allocated out of an eventual 2 million.

Fans travelling from outside Qatar will pay between 250 and 800 riyals (62 to 200 euros) for a match in the pool stages while tickets for Qatari residents range from 40 to 750 riyals (10 to 190 euros) each during the tournament.

With the eight venues for the games located within a 50-kilometre radius of the capital Doha, Fifa said fans would be allowed to apply for tickets for two matches taking place on the same day during the pool stages.

Draw

Defending champions France were drawn in Group D, with Tunisia, Denmark and a team to emerge from an intercontinental play-off.

Hosts Qatar - who will be the second lowest ranked side at the tournament - will start the first World Cup to be held in an Arab country against Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on 21 November.

Four days later, they will play the African champions Senegal at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha.

And Qatar will finish the group stages against the Netherlands at the Al Bayt Stadium.

The final will take place at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on 18 December.

