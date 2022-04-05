Mbappé's sphinx stance bugles PSG's absence from Champions League last eight

French football

Paris Saint-Germain striker says he has not yet decided whether he will stay at the club or move to another team.

Speculation continued to rage on Tuesday over the future of Paris Saint-Germain's star striker Kylian Mbappé as Liverpool and Manchester City - possible destinations for the France international - prepared respectively for their first leg ties in the Champions League against Benfica and Atletico Madrid.

Advertising Read more

Mbappé, who has also been linked with a move to Real Madrid, hinted after Sunday's spectacular performance against Lorient that new elements over his next step had emerged.

The 23-year-old's contract with PSG runs out at the end of the season. At the start of the campaign PSG rejected a 180 million-euro bid from Madrid for the player.

He could join the Spanish giants for the next season without PSG receiving any payment.

But as well as Real Madrid, rumours from Spain suggest that Barcelona - reenergised under former star midfielder Xavi Hernandez - are trying to lure him to the Camp Nou.

"I haven't decided where I'm going," said Mbappé after scoring twice and setting up three goals in the 5-1 victory over Lorient at the Parc des Princes which left PSG 12 points clear of second-placed Marseille.

Time

"I want to take my time because I don't want to get it wrong. I'm thinking carefully because a few new things have emerged."

Mysterious indeed. Cue frenzy and questions.

With Mbappé's entourage tight-lipped about definite transactions, the pundits and analysts are having a field day.

Manchester City's quest for a front man should have brought in England international Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur.

Erling Braut Haaland from Dortmund is said to be a possibility but could the lure of coach Pep Guardiola and City be turning Mbappé's head?

And should Mo Salah leave Liverpool, Mbappé knows he would never walk alone at Anfield.

Coulds and mights galore but the harsh reality emerges that wonder all over Mbappé's next oasis underscores the fact that PSG do not feature in the last eight of this year's Champions League - the title the club's owners covet.

Chance

Mbappé's goal at the Parc des Princes against Madrid in the first leg and the opener in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu gave them a 2-0 aggregate lead in their last-16 tie.

But three goals in 17 second-half minutes turned the tide towards Madrid who advanced to the quarter-final where they will play holders Chelsea on Wednesday.

PSG's elimination and the at times slapstick manner of the defeat has prompted yet another round of caterwauling and deep state navel gazing over the way the club operates.

Directors signed Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos from Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively last summer to add incision and defensive heft.

Messi has been deemed to have underperformed while Ramos has spent most of the season on the sidelines with a series of injuries.

Neymar, who signed a lucrative contract to stay at PSG until 2025 after being linked with a return to Barcelona, has also come under fire from the fans for his inability to deliver in the Champions League.

Irony

Failures all the more galling since Thomas Tuchel - who took the side to the 2020 final - was sacked in December of the same year, hired by Chelsea who promptly won it in May 2021 with the former PSG skipper Thiago Silva in the side.

Considered too grizzled by the PSG suits, Silva shone along with other wily warriors such as Jorginho and Antonio Rudiger, homegrown jewels Mason Mount, Andreas Christensen and Reece James as well as rising young talents such as Kai Havertz who was drafted in from Bayer Leverkusen.

PSG have yet to perfect such a blend or even a coach with a sense of confidence.

City's Guardiola has been accused of complicating his tactics in the Champions League.

Humour

Ahead of Tuesday night's tie against Atletico, he embraced the detractors with verve. "I always create new tactics and ideas, and against Atletico you will see a new one," chirped Guardiola.

"I overthink a lot. That’s why I have very good results in the Champions League. I love it. It would be boring if I always played the same way."

While PSG cruise to an eighth Ligue 1 title in 10 years, City are involved in a dogfight with Liverpool for the Premier League crown.

The two play on Sunday in Manchester ahead of their Champions League return legs on 13 April.

High end drama indeed. And for Mbappé? He can watch their European nights unfold on TV this season as he ponders the macro-economics and the dreams of his adventure.

Last season he was in the thick of the European action. World football awaits the clarification of the new elements and to see where he will next parade his devastating skills. And why.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe