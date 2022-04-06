French police ban Lens fans from Ligue 1 match at northern rivals Lille

French football

Fans of the Ligue 1 club RC Lens have been banned from the match at northern rivals Lille on 16 April. Regional police chiefs say there is a strong possibility of violence between hard core fans of both clubs.

Police chiefs in northern France have banned fans of RC Lens from attending the Ligue 1 match against Lille over fears of violent clashes between hardcore supporters of both clubs.

Advertising Read more

The fixture - scheduled for 16 April - could prove crucial for Lille who are attempting to secure one of the berths leading to next season's European competitions.

The 2021 Ligue 1 champions reached the last-16 of the Champions League for the first time but were beaten by holders Chelsea in both legs.

With eight games remaining of the 2021/2022 season, Lille lie in seventh place with 47 points - four points off fifth-placed Nice who occupy the slot for the third tier Europa Conference League.

Lens hover in mid-table well clear of the relegation zone as well as the scramble for European places.

The police order said Lens fans would not be allowed to approach the precincts of Lille's Stade Pierre Mauroy between midday and midnight on the 16 April.

Risk

"The information gathered by the security forces identifies this sporting event as being at risk due to the antagonism between the ultras of these two teams and the risk of provocation by them," said the prefecture.

Ugly scenes between fans scarred the Ligue 1 fixture featuring the two sides at the Stade Bollaert Stadium in Lens last September.

Dozens of home supporters spilled onto the pitch at half-time and headed over to the enclosure holding the Lille fans to goad them.

Six people were slightly injured after Lille supporters ripped out seats and hurled them onto the pitch before riot police stepped in to quell the violence.

After the clashes, the Ligue de Football Professionnel - which organises the top two divisions in France - banned Lille's fans from travelling to away matches until 31 December.

They were also ordered not to attend the Stade Bollaert on 4 January for the last-32 match lin the Coupe de France.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe