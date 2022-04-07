Koeman to return as Netherlands boss after 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Football

Ronald Koeman led the Netherlands national team for nearly three years before leaving for Barcelona in 2020. He will take charge again of the Netherlands from January 2023.

Dutch football chiefs on Wednesday anointed Ronald Koeman to take over from Louis van Gaal as head coach of the national team after this year's World Cup in Qatar.

Advertising Read more

It will be Koeman's second spell in charge of his country.

The former Netherlands international led the national team to the runners-up spot in the 2019 Nations League and helped them qualify for Euro 2020 before leaving for the head coach role at Barcelona.

But that post only lasted for 15 months despite leading the side to the 2021 Copa del Rey.

Koeman left the Camp Nou in October 2021 with the club in ninth place in La Liga.

The 59-year-old, who won 78 caps, posted a message on social media to announce his arrival

Proud to share I will be the manager of Netherlands’ national team again after the WC. I am very much looking forward, let’s reach new successes together! 🇳🇱 #holland — Ronald Koeman (@RonaldKoeman) April 6, 2022

"I am very much looking forward, let's reach new successes together," he said.

The Royal Dutch Football Association said Koeman would stay in charge until the 2026 World Cup.

Two days ago, the Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal revealed that he was suffering from an aggressive prostate cancer.

The 70-year-old said he had not told his players before making the announcement during an interview on Dutch TV.

"I think you don't tell that to the people you work with because it might influence their choices, their decisions, so I thought they shouldn't know," Van Gaal said.

"I had very good treatment in the hospital. I was allowed in through the back door when I went to an appointment and was immediately put in another room. I've been treated wonderfully."

Netherlands have been drawn in Group A for the 2022 World Cup.

They will play the African champions Senegal as well as Ecuador and will finish the pool stages with a game against the hosts Qatar at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe