Bayern players urged to revel in pressure of Champions League slump at Villareal

Julian Nagelsmann's Bayern Munich squad go into the second leg of their Champions league quarter-final against Villareal trailing by a goal.

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann called on his players to feed off the pressure of failure in the first leg of their tie against Villareal in order to deliver a big performance on Tuesday night in the return game of their Champions League quarter-final.

Bayern suffered their first defeat in the competition this season when they went down 1-0 in Spain last Wednesday

But ahead of the return at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Nagelsmann said: "We have delivered in the past. It is normal when you win so many titles and have such success for so many years that you maybe need this pressure sometimes to get the maximum out."

Arnaut Danjuma scored the only goal of the game at the Estadio de la Cerámica. But Villareal hit the woodwork and had several other good chances to add to their tally.

"We played a bad game and they played their best game," Nagelsmann added. "This will not happen again ... to play badly against the same opponent twice."

"We made many mistakes. They made one big one ... they didn't score more goals and so we are still alive."

Villareal boss Unai Emery conceded his side's lack of precision could cost them.

"But this team has grown a lot," Emery insisted. "We need to be ourselves and show our character."

An unheralded victory against one of the favourites for the crown would take Villareal into the semi-finals of European club football's most prestigious competition for the first time since they lost to Arsenal in the last four in 2006.

"We’re not satisfied with reaching this point," added Emery.

"We want more and to go through to the semi-finals. We know it will be tough but we must take our chances."

