Liverpool and Manchester City vie with Benfica and Atletico Madrid for glory

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is trying to lead his side to the semif-final of the Champions Legue for the second consecutive season.

English Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester City take on Benfica and Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night attempting to reach the semi-final of the 2022 Champions League and to stop an Iberian monopoly of European club football's most prestigious tournament.

On Tuesday night, the La Liga outfits Real Madrid and Villareal advanced to the last four at the expense of holders Chelsea and Bayern Munich resepectively.

At the Wanda Metropolitana, Atletico will try to overcome their 1-0 defeat at the Etihad on 5 April to set up a semi-final against city rivals Real Madrid.

Benfica have an onerous task. They travel to Anfield trailing 3-1 from the first leg at the Estadio da Luz.

But the Portuguese will take inspiration from Chelsea who went 3-0 up at the Santiago Bernabeu before eventually conceding two goals to lose 5-4 on aggregate.

Under new rules brought in by the competition organisers Uefa, should the ties end level on aggregate, extra-time will be played and if it is still all square after those 30 minutes, a penalty shoot-out will take place.

Attitude

To avoid the vagaries of shoot-outs and to add to the La Liga contingent, Atletico will have to hit the target at least twice.

Coach Diego Simeone was criticised for his defensive tactics during the 1-0 defeat at City on 5 April.

But the Argentine said he saw no reason for a radical revamp of his strategy for Wednesday night's game.

“I am not going to get far away from what we believe in,” said Simeone on the eve of the clash.

“Hopefully we can combine better, have faster transitions and be more precise in our counterattacks so that our most significant players can have a fantastic night."

Atletico have not advanced to the semis since losing to Real Madrid in 2017. City are trying to reach the last four for the second consecutive season.

And City boss Pep Guardiola vowed his side would not try to defend their lead for the game.

Intention

“We travel with the intention to win the game," said Guardiola.

“It will be different from the first game because Atletico are at home and create momentum with their own game and the passion of their fans and the history they have.

“There will be moments when they are aggressive and create problems."

The permutations of the draw mean there could be an all-Spanish final or like last year and all-English one.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp - despite his side boasting a 3-1 lead - said he did not expect an easy night.

"I don't know how Benfica will play but I know what I would do. I would go for it, full throttle. I would try to put us under pressure, score early, and if not try to score a bit later."

