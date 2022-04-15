Monaco enter Rennes attack zone in battle for next season's European tournaments

Football

Rennes coach Bruno Genesio has steered the side into contention for the Ligue 1 places for next season's Champions League.

One of the most famous chants from the Manchester United fans over the years has been: "Attack, attack, attack". With the team lying seventh in the English Premier league and some way off a berth in next season's Champions League, the plea possesses an urgent relevance at the business end of the campaign.

Advertising Read more

Fans of Rennes haven't had recourse to such impassioned encouragement this season. Rennes are far from zen. They are attacking menace incarnate.

They've racked up 67 goals in their 31 matches. Only pacesetters Paris Saint-Germain have scored more.

And Rennes' all action brio was on display last weekend when they raced into a 3-0 lead at Reims within an hour.

But after the third goal they switched off and allowed the hosts back into the game with two goals in 20 minutes.

Ultimately, Bruno Genesio's side had to hang on for what should have been a comfortable win.

"We were very unbalanced because we forgot to defend together," said Genesio reflecting on the game ahead of Friday night's clash at home to Monaco.

"We led 3-0. I don't know if there was a slackening or something else but from that point we were disorganised in the way we were trying to recover the ball. We gave them the chance to get back in the game."

Alert

Such sloppiness is unlikely against a Monaco side pushing for the Ligue 1 berths leading to next season's European competitions.

Rennes go into the match at the Roazhon Park in third place. A victory would take them into second on goal difference ahead of Marseille who play on Sunday night at Paris Saint-Germain.

A win for PSG would send them 15 points clear with six games to play and increase the intensity of the race for second – which provides an automatic spot in the group stages of next season's Champions League and third – which leads to the play-off rounds for the group stages.

"We have a very offence minded team," added Genesio. "But from time to time we have to be able to form a block and be collectively efficient to recover the ball and that's what we lacked at the end of the game against Reims.

"It's was a warning and we managed to hold on to three very important points."

Rise

Monaco – if they win on Friday night – will move above Strasbourg and Nice into fourth on 53 points.

Both of those clubs play relegation-threatened sides in the shape of Troyes and Lorient respectively.

Monaco will enter the fray in buoyant mood on the back of a three-match winning streak.

"Rennes are playing really well," Monaco striker Kevin Volland told the Monaco club website.

"They’re a very attacking team that scores a lot of goals but we like to play against this kind of side that dominates.

"We've shown recently against Lyon, Marseille and PSG that we are capable of beating them. It will be quite a challenge but we are ready for it."

Pressure

A win might quell the pressure on Monaco boss Philippe Clement.

The 48-year-old Belgian took over from Niko Kovac in January with the team in sixth place. But he has failed to convince even though the club occupy the same position in Ligue 1.

Clement told the Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad that he did not fear for his job following talks with the sporting director Paul Mitchell and club president Dmitri Rybolovlev.

"The president expressed his support for our project and we had a good conversation not only about the current operation but also about the future and the profiles we need," Clement told Het Nieuwsblad.

"Everyone was on the same page. I'm already busy preparing for next season and I'm talking to potential new players."

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe