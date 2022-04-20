PSG boss Pochettino urges players to seize moment for Ligue 1 history

French football

Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino (right) failed to bring the 2022 Champions League trophy to the Parc des Princes despite the addition of star striker Lionel Messi (left) to the roster.

Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino challenged his players to grab their chance to win the title and make Ligue 1 history for the club when they face Angers on Wednesday night.

Advertising Read more

PSG will claim the domestic crown for the 10th time and draw level with Saint-Etienne if they better the result of second-placed Marseille who host Nantes at the Vélodrome.

Should both teams prevail, PSG can wrap up their eight top flight championship in 10 years on Saturday night at the Parc des Princes against Lens.

“If we can take the title on Wednesday night then all the better,” said Pochettino ahead of the game at the Stade Raymond Kopa.

“It will be an enormous achievement and to be part of the group that brought this to the club will be the source of immense satisfaction.

“The players and the staff are motivated to bring this historic title to the club.”

Record

PSG have won 23 of their 32 games this season. They boast the division’s best attack with 72 goals and have the league’s second stingiest defence behind Nice with 30 goals conceded.

However, the Ligue 1 title will be viewed through the prism of the campaign in the Champions League.

PSG went out in the last-16 to Real Madrid despite leading the tie 2-0 on aggregate.

In the aftermath of the elimination, star signings Lionel Messi and Neymar were booed by PSG fans who felt the South Americans had underperformed during the two games against Madrid.

Diehard supporters groups have called on club president Nasser al-Khelaifi to resign along with sporting director Leonardo in the wake of the Champions League debacle.

Both have refused to go and the Collectif Ultras Paris has boycotted games at the Parc des Princes in protest. The hardliners were absent on Sunday night when PSG beat Marseille 2-1 to go 15 points clear.

For the game at Angers, PSG are likely to be without Messi and Presnel Kimpembe who are both injured. Neymar will be absent through suspension.

“It’s an opportunity for players who haven’t played too much to come in and to try and help us to win the game,” added Pochettino.

“I have always said that one of the main targets is to win the Champions League so when you don’t do that it is a big disappointment at the club.

“I have one more year on my contract. I and my coaching staff want to do better.”

Ligue 1 will be the first domestic championship of Pochettino’s 13 year career as a coach. Since replacing Thomas Tuchel as the PSG boss, he has led the side to the 2020 French Super Cup as well as the 2021 Coupe de France.

"If we can’t win it on Wednesday night then to do it at the Parc des Princes on Saturday would be hugely satisfying," added Pochettino.

Marseille will seek the three points against mid-table Nantes to fend off the challenge of Rennes for the second automatic qualification slot for next season’s Champions League.

Jorge Sampaoli’s side have 59 points from their 32 games while Rennes, who play at fifth-placed Strasbourg on Wednesday night lie in third on 56 points.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe