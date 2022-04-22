Frappart anointed as first female referee to oversee Coupe de France final

French football

French football chiefs have anointed Stéphanie Frappart as the referee for the final of the Coupe de France between Nice and Nantes on 7 May at the Stade de France.

The 38-year-old will be the first female referee to take charge of one of the most prestigious days in the French footballing calendar.

Frappart made history in April 2019 when she became the first woman to oversee a Ligue 1 match.

In August 2019, she took charge of the European Super Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea.

"She's one of the best referees operating in France today," said Nice boss Christophe Galtier.

"We've had our disagreements in some Ligue 1 matches," he added. "But look if she's been allocated to referee the final of the Coupe de France it's because her bosses believe she is capable of directing such a match."

Recovery

Galtier's comments came ahead of his side's game against Troyes.

Nice go into the fixture at the Allianz Riviera aiming to bounce back from Wednesday night's 1-0 defeat at Monaco.

The loss left Galtier's men in sixth place – two points off fifth and the berth which leads to next season's Europa Conference League.

Troyes are hovering just above the relegation zone in 16th place. They have taken only 14 from a possible 48 points on the road.

Bruno Irles' side lost a foot of the table clash with Clermont on Wednesday night.

"Of course Nice will be a hard game," said Irles. "But I've told the players that in games like this they will have to play well to have a chance against an outfit that is better than us on paper."

