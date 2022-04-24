PSG draw with Lens to claim record-equalling 10th French top flight title

French football

Lionel Messi (right) scored Paris Saint-Germain's goal in the 1-1 draw against Lens after a pass from Neymar (left).

Paris Saint-Germain claimed a record-equalling 10th French top flight title on Saturday night following a 1-1 draw with Lens.

Advertising Read more

Lionel Messi scored the opener at the Parc des Princes midway through the second-half after Lens had gone down to 10 men following the dismissal of Kevin Danso for a second bookable offence.

Even though Corentin Jean equalised in the 88th minute, the draw was enough to take PSG onto 77 points, 16 more than second-placed Marseille who have five games remaining.

"We didn't win the league last season, that hurt us a lot,” said PSG skipper Marquinhos. "So we must enjoy this title as much as we can.”

The triumph - PSG's eighth in 10 years - takes them level with Saint-Etienne who last won the crown in 1981.

Feat

"It's my eighth league title, that's something I would have never imagined when I was little,” said PSG midfielder Marco Verratti. "That will always stay in my heart.”

PSG's players left the field at half-time to the accompaniment of boos from fans keen to see a goal fest for the coronation party.

But even though PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino deployed his star troika of Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé, Lens refused to play the sacrificial lamb.

PSG's supporters also declined to follow the traditional script. They continued their protests against the club's management by celebrating the victory outside the Parc des Princes.

Trouble

"We are having some difficult moments in the relationship with our supporters," said Pochettino.

"We are in a democracy and all protests must be heard. However, a title is a title and it is deserved. We give it the value it has. It is 10th in the history of the club.

"The staff and the players celebrated as it should be done. We can't be sad."

With PSG crowned, the intrigue will fall on the race for the places in next season's European competitions.

On Sunday evening, Marseille play at Reims aiming to restore a six-point advantage over the chasing pack.

Monaco moved into third on 59 points following a 4-1 win at relegation-threatened Saint-Etienne.

However, Rennes will recover the slot - which leads to the play-offs for the group stages of next season's Champions League - if they win the Breton derby against Lorient.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe