Klopp opts to remain at Liverpool until 2026

Liverpool's owners agreed a two-year contract extension that will keep the German at the club until 2026.

Liverpool confimed on Thursday that head coach Jurgen Klopp will stay at the club until 2026.

The 54-year-old German, who arrived in October 2015, signed a deal in December 2019 to take him to the end of the 2023/2024 season.

But with his team in the hunt for four titles this season, he has agreed with owners FSG to continue for a further two years.

“There are so many words I could use to describe how I am feeling about this news … delighted, humbled, blessed, privileged and excited would be a start,” Klopp said.

“There is just so much to love about this place. I knew that before I came here, I got to know it even better after I arrived and now I know it more than ever before.

“Like any healthy relationship, it always has to be a two-way street; you have to be right for each other.

"The feeling we were absolutely right for each other is what brought me here in the first place and it’s why I’ve extended previously."

In 2020, Klopp steered Liverpool to their first top flight title in 30 years. In 2019 they won the Champions League - their sixth success in the competition. Liverpool also claimed the European Super Cup and the Club World Cup in 2019.

In 2022 they have lifted the English League Cup and are in the chase for three other trophies.

On 14 May, they play Chelsea in the FA Cup final and with five games remaining, Liverpool lie second in the Premier League, one point behind Manchester City.

On Wednesday, Liverpool beat Villareal 2-0 in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie.

“This contract is different because of the length of time we have been together," added Klopp.

"I had to ask myself the question: Is it right for Liverpool that I stay longer?

“Along with my two assistant managers, Pep Lijnders and Pete Krawietz, we came to the conclusion it was a ‘Yes!’

“There is a freshness about us as a club still and this energises me. For as long as I have been here, our owners have been unbelievably committed and energetic about this club and it is clear that right now this applies to our future as much as I’ve ever known.”

On Saturday afternoon, Liverpool play at mid table Newcastle United. Vicotry will take them two points clear of Manchester City who play at relegation-threatened Leeds United on Satuday evening.

Both Liverpool and City then travel to Spain for the second legs of their Champions League semi-finals.

City will take a 4-3 lead to Real Madrid while Klopp's men will try to reach their third Champions League final in five years.

