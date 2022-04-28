Paris 2024 Olympics chief targets July for decision on basketball venues

Paris 2024

Paris 2024 Olympics organisers had lined up the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre for the basketball games but have opted to find a different stage for the matches.

Paris 2024 Olympics supremo Tony Estanguet on Thursday admitted organisers were still trying to decide where basketball games will be played during the Games.

The matches were originally slated for the Porte de Versailles - a venue in south-western Paris that normally hosts conferences and agricultural salons.

But the choice of the site has been lambasted as unfit for purpose. French player Evan Fournier was among the NBA stars who questioned the decision.

Comment peut-on accepter de voir le basket, le sport Co le plus populaire aux J.O être envoyé dans le parc expo ?

Plafond trop bas, salle pas adaptée. @Jpsiutat on ne peut pas laisser passer ça !!!

Je crois rêver! pic.twitter.com/AAhGsaOjAp — Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) March 16, 2022

"How can we accept seeing basketball being sent to the exhibition centre?" said Fournier who plays for the New York Knicks.

"Ceiling too low, room not adapted.I think I'm dreaming!"

During a tour of the Vélodrome on Thursday, Estanguet said the organising committee was continuing its review of alternatives around Paris and in other cities.

"We are studying different options to offer the best balance and practical conditions for basketball players and all sports between now and 2024," added Estanguet.

"I have some ideas in mind but it is still a bit early to talk about them.

"The objective is to finalise this by July when we will have a meeting of the board of directors.

During his tour, Estanguet confirmed the Olympic boxing bouts will go ahead as scheduled at the Roland Garros Stadium.

The events were originally slated for the Court Suzanne Lenglen at the venue on the western firnges of Paris.

However, a switch to the halls at Porte de Versailles was under consideration after the basketball games were removed from that venue.

