European football chiefs ban Russian teams from international tournaments

European football's governing body Uefa has unveiled further sanctions on Russian teams in the wake of President Vladimir Putin's decision to order his country's armed forces into Ukraine on 24 February.

European football supremos continued their crackdown on Russian teams on Tuesday with bans from the women's European championship, next season's men's Champions League and qualifying for the 2023 women's World Cup.

Uefa, which runs the women's European championships, said Portugal will take Russia's place at this summers's tournament in England.

Russia had qualified for the competition between 6 and 21 July by beating Portugal in the play-offs.

"We remain on standby to convene further meetings to reassess the legal and factual situation as it evolves and adopt further decisions as necessary," said a spokesperson for Uefa's executive committee."

Zenit St Petersburg, who won the 2021/22 Russian Premier League, were told they had lost their place in the group stages of the 2022/23 Champions League because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Uefa said the berth would go to the champion of Scotland – likely to be either Celtic of Rangers.

The latest round of sporting sanctions follow the decision of the Russian president Vladimir Putin to send his country's armed forces into Ukraine on 24 February.

Just after Putin's move, Uefa and Fifa – which runs the World Cup – united to halt Russia's participation in the 2022 World Cup.

The side - which reached the last eight at the 2018 tournament – had been due to play against Poland.

The Russian Football Union challenged the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) and it is likely the latest round of sanctions will also be taken to Cas.

Russia also will not have entries in next season's Europa League and Europa Conference League.

"The latest decisions have been taken for the competitions to ensure their smooth staging in a safe and secure environment for all those concerned," added the Uefa executive committee spokesperson.

Russia will not feature in Uefa's Nations League games in June and September. Valeri Karpin's men had been scheduled to face Iceland, Israel and Albania in the fixtures.

Soccer in Ukraine was suspended after the start of the conflict.

Ukraine's top clubs, Shakhtar Donetsk and Dynamo Kyiv, are touring Europe playing charity games and the national team will resume its own delayed World Cup qualifying programme on 1 June when they play in Scotland.

The winner advances to play Wales in Cardiff four days later for a place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

